Idaho's Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) Announces Eastern Idaho Business Consultant

Idaho’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) https://idahoptac.org, announced today that Bamidele Omotowa will hold the position of Business Consultant for PTAC.

Bamidele has over 20 years of postdoctoral research in the chemical technology field. His research has led to 12 US patents and has been published in 17 professional journals. Bamidele has extensive knowledge about business, working with the government, and how to win government contracts for small businesses.

In his new role, Bamidele will be responsible for providing counseling to all businesses in eastern and southeastern Idaho who are interested in contracting with the federal, state, and local governments. He will conduct training seminars to further educate businesses on government contracting and new requirements that are released by the government. Bamidele will also connect with key stakeholders and government agencies to foster a cooperative environment.

“Bamidele has an extensive background in business and knows how to guide small businesses through the process of bidding on government contracts,” stated Gary Moore, PTAC Program Manager. “We have never had a consultant in eastern Idaho. Bamidele will now be able to reach additional businesses that need assistance. We are excited to have Bamidele on the team and feel he will be a tremendous asset and resource to the small businesses in eastern Idaho,” concluded Moore.

About the Idaho PTAC The Procurement Technical Assistance Program (PTAP) was authorized by Congress in 1985 in an effort to expand the number of businesses capable of participating in the government marketplace. Administered by the Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the program provides matching funds through cooperative agreements with state and local governments and non-profit organizations to operate Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTACs) for the purpose of providing procurement assistance to all businesses – particularly small businesses – interested in participating in the government marketplace. Learn more at https://idahoptac.org or call 208-489-1607.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005092/en/