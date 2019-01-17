Idaho's Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) Announces Eastern Idaho Business Consultant

Idaho’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) https://idahoptac.org,
announced today that Bamidele Omotowa will hold the position of Business
Consultant for PTAC.
Bamidele has over 20 years of postdoctoral research in the chemical
technology field. His research has led to 12 US patents and has been
published in 17 professional journals. Bamidele has extensive knowledge
about business, working with the government, and how to win government
contracts for small businesses.
In his new role, Bamidele will be responsible for providing counseling
to all businesses in eastern and southeastern Idaho who are interested
in contracting with the federal, state, and local governments. He will
conduct training seminars to further educate businesses on government
contracting and new requirements that are released by the government.
Bamidele will also connect with key stakeholders and government agencies
to foster a cooperative environment.
“Bamidele has an extensive background in business and knows how to guide
small businesses through the process of bidding on government
contracts,” stated Gary Moore, PTAC Program Manager. “We have never had
a consultant in eastern Idaho. Bamidele will now be able to reach
additional businesses that need assistance. We are excited to have
Bamidele on the team and feel he will be a tremendous asset and resource
to the small businesses in eastern Idaho,” concluded Moore.
About the Idaho PTAC The Procurement
Technical Assistance Program (PTAP) was authorized by Congress in 1985
in an effort to expand the number of businesses capable of participating
in the government marketplace. Administered by the Department of
Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the program provides matching
funds through cooperative agreements with state and local governments
and non-profit organizations to operate Procurement Technical Assistance
Centers (PTACs) for the purpose of providing procurement assistance to
all businesses – particularly small businesses – interested in
participating in the government marketplace. Learn more at https://idahoptac.org
or call 208-489-1607.
