Idaptive Named One of CRN's 2019 Emerging Vendors in Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaptive , the leading provider of Next-Gen Access solutions for identity and access management, announced today that it has been named to the 2019 Emerging Vendors List in the Security category by CRN , a brand of The Channel Company . The annual list honors up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and shape the IT channel’s future. The recognition comes during a period of sustained growth and momentum for Idaptive’s channel program, which supports the company’s mission of bringing a Zero Trust security approach to thousands of enterprises and organizations worldwide.



Emerging Vendors are vetted and selected by CRN’s editorial team. They provide state-of-the-art technology to help solution providers meet complex IT market demands, achieve bottom-line results, and deliver best-in-class offerings. This is the company’s second award this year from CRN – earlier in 2019, Idaptive’s Director of Worldwide Channels, Brian Krause, was named to CRN’s annual list of Channel Chiefs for 2019 .

“Partners are a critical part of Idaptive’s ecosystem. As we continue to grow and scale our business, it’s important to identify partners who share our vision of securing access everywhere through a Zero Trust approach,” said Brian Krause. “This award is indicative of the hard work that’s gone into building a simple but strategic program that enables our partners to bring Idaptive’s innovative, adaptive identity and access management technology to the wider market.”

Less than a year after spinning out of Centrify, Idaptive’s channel is now responsible for almost 80 percent of company-wide sales to date and has onboarded a total of 152 solution provider partners: 93 in North America, 41 in EMEA, 11 in LATAM, and 7 in APAC. The company has also launched a new partner portal, and a three-day virtual instructor-led training program , a unique partner onboarding initiative involving intensive instruction in how to deliver Idaptive’s IDaaS offering.

“The great thing about our partnership with Idaptive is that we get to sell more than a technology solution; we’re selling an effective way to realize a Zero Trust strategy through a comprehensive identity and access management platform,” said Rick Cobello, CISO of Tech Valley Talent , a woman-owned IT Professional Services firm based in upstate New York. “Idaptive’s market- and industry-leading IAM solutions, combined with our unique IT Professional Services which includes security and risk management expertise, gives us a powerful way to address the needs of customers, many of whom are in state and local government agencies requiring the highest levels of security.”

The Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

