Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Idaptive Named One of CRN's 2019 Emerging Vendors in Security

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 10:01am EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaptive, the leading provider of Next-Gen Access solutions for identity and access management, announced today that it has been named to the 2019 Emerging Vendors List in the Security category by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. The annual list honors up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and shape the IT channel’s future. The recognition comes during a period of sustained growth and momentum for Idaptive’s channel program, which supports the company’s mission of bringing a Zero Trust security approach to thousands of enterprises and organizations worldwide.

Emerging Vendors are vetted and selected by CRN’s editorial team. They provide state-of-the-art technology to help solution providers meet complex IT market demands, achieve bottom-line results, and deliver best-in-class offerings. This is the company’s second award this year from CRN – earlier in 2019, Idaptive’s Director of Worldwide Channels, Brian Krause, was named to CRN’s annual list of Channel Chiefs for 2019.

“Partners are a critical part of Idaptive’s ecosystem. As we continue to grow and scale our business, it’s important to identify partners who share our vision of securing access everywhere through a Zero Trust approach,” said Brian Krause. “This award is indicative of the hard work that’s gone into building a simple but strategic program that enables our partners to bring Idaptive’s innovative, adaptive identity and access management technology to the wider market.”

Less than a year after spinning out of Centrify, Idaptive’s channel is now responsible for almost 80 percent of company-wide sales to date and has onboarded a total of 152 solution provider partners: 93 in North America, 41 in EMEA, 11 in LATAM, and 7 in APAC. The company has also launched a new partner portal, and a three-day virtual instructor-led training program, a unique partner onboarding initiative involving intensive instruction in how to deliver Idaptive’s IDaaS offering.

“The great thing about our partnership with Idaptive is that we get to sell more than a technology solution; we’re selling an effective way to realize a Zero Trust strategy through a comprehensive identity and access management platform,” said Rick Cobello, CISO of Tech Valley Talent, a woman-owned IT Professional Services firm based in upstate New York. “Idaptive’s market- and industry-leading IAM solutions, combined with our unique IT Professional Services which includes security and risk management expertise, gives us a powerful way to address the needs of customers, many of whom are in state and local government agencies requiring the highest levels of security.”

The Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Idaptive
Idaptive delivers Next-Gen Access, protecting organizations from data breaches through a Zero Trust approach. Idaptive secures access to applications and endpoints by verifying every user, validating their devices, and intelligently limiting their access. Idaptive Next-Gen Access is the only industry-recognized solution that uniquely converges Single Sign-On (SSO), adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and User Behavior Analytics (UBA). With Idaptive, organizations experience increased security, reduced complexity and have newfound confidence to drive new business models and deliver awesome customer experiences. Over 2,000 organizations worldwide trust Idaptive to proactively secure their businesses. Learn more at www.idaptive.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Relations Contact
LaunchSquad for Idaptive
Idaptive@launchsquad.com
415-625-8555

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aARROW ELECTRONICS : Recognized as a Top Provider by Microsoft for 2019
BU
10:20aNATIONAL RESEARCH : Executive Q&A with OU Medicine's Vice President of Patient Experience, Theresa Steckel
PU
10:20aFISERV : Survey of Mexico Residents Shows Banking Interactions Impact Daily Life
PU
10:20aDREAM GLOBAL REIT : July 2019 Monthly Distribution
AQ
10:20aCAISSE FRANÇAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL : Emtn 2019-11
GL
10:20aUPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:18aMERCK AND : Bayer sells Dr. Scholl's footcare brand to Yellow Wood Partners
RE
10:17aBOEING : Fitch cuts outlook for Boeing on 737 MAX issues
RE
10:17aPARK AEROSPACE CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aAPURE : Take the Insight Developing pH Balancing Underwear
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
3Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has signed an agreement with GBH to sell its subsidiary..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group