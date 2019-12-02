Ideagen : Monthly Portuguese Capital Market Benchmarks - November 2019

November 2019

In November, the PSI-20 Index closed at 5,127.43 points, reflecting a 0.2% upturn than in October and an 4.3% increase than that recorded in the same period in 2018. The key issuers on the Index were Jerónimo Martins (13.62%), EDP (13.52%) and GALP (12.36%).



The Index's volatility was 9.72%, slightly above that of 9.48% of the previous month and 10.41% below that recorded during the same period last year. ​​

The value of spot secondary market transactions amounted to €2,146.4million. This is a €188.8 million (8.1%) decrease than in October and €333.6 million (18.4%) more than in November 2018. The trading volume on Euronext Lisbon amounted to €1,999.9 million. This reflects a 9.5% monthly downturn and 13.1 upsurge during the same period.

The trading volume in debt securities in MTS Portugal amounted to €10,217.5 million in November, representing a monthly drop of 1.4% and Treasury Bills increased by 5.3% and Treasury bonds decreased by 8.8%.

Market capitalisation of Euronext Lisbon amounted to €214,447.4million. This corresponds to an increase of €607.4 million (0.3%) than in the preceding month and 9.1% more than in the corresponding period. The share sector increased 0.1% up to €61,504.2 million, while the bonds sector rose by 0.4% down to €149,326.8 million.​

​​The amount under management in the undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities and alternative investment funds increased 1.2% in October apropos September with €12,397.8 million. In real estate investment funds and special real estate investment funds the amount stood at €11,006.1 million, showing a 0.4% increase.

