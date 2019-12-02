Ideagen : Monthly Portuguese Capital Market Benchmarks - November 2019

November 2019
In November, the PSI-20 Index closed at 5,127.43 points, reflecting a 0.2% upturn than in October and an 4.3% increase than that recorded in the same period in 2018. The key issuers on the Index were Jerónimo Martins (13.62%), EDP (13.52%) and GALP (12.36%).
The Index's volatility was 9.72%, slightly above that of 9.48% of the previous month and 10.41% below that recorded during the same period last year.
The value of spot secondary market transactions amounted to €2,146.4million. This is a €188.8 million (8.1%) decrease than in October and €333.6 million (18.4%) more than in November 2018. The trading volume on Euronext Lisbon amounted to €1,999.9 million. This reflects a 9.5% monthly downturn and 13.1 upsurge during the same period.
The trading volume in debt securities in MTS Portugal amounted to €10,217.5 million in November, representing a monthly drop of 1.4% and Treasury Bills increased by 5.3% and Treasury bonds decreased by 8.8%.
Market capitalisation of Euronext Lisbon amounted to €214,447.4million. This corresponds to an increase of €607.4 million (0.3%) than in the preceding month and 9.1% more than in the corresponding period. The share sector increased 0.1% up to €61,504.2 million, while the bonds sector rose by 0.4% down to €149,326.8 million.
The amount under management in the undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities and alternative investment funds increased 1.2% in October apropos September with €12,397.8 million. In real estate investment funds and special real estate investment funds the amount stood at €11,006.1 million, showing a 0.4% increase.
Disclaimer
CMVM - Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 17:09:07 UTC