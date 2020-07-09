Log in
Ideanomics, Inc. Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

07/09/2020 | 09:37am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Ideanomics, Inc. (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IDEX) to determine whether Ideanomics engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.  

Ideanomics investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s common stock between March 20, 2020 and June 25, 2020 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses greater than $50,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com,  to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

According to a class action complaint filed on behalf of investors of Ideanomics, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Defendants, allegedly, failed to disclose to investors (1) that Ideanomics’ MEG Center in Qingdao was not "a one million square foot EV expo center"; (2) that the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (3) that the Company’s electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strong as Ideanomics had represented; and (4) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
