For release on delivery 6:00 a.m. EST (7:00 p.m. HKT) February 10, 2019

Ideas of Order:

Charting a Course for the Financial Stability Board

Remarks by

Randal K. Quarles

Vice Chairman for Supervision

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Chair, Financial Stability Board

at

Bank for International Settlements

Special Governors Meeting

Hong Kong

February 10, 2019

Let me begin by thanking the Bank for International Settlements and Agustín Carstens for the invitation to join you today. In considering venues for my inaugural speech as chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), I found this particular opportunity quite fitting. It is an honor to be here, in Hong Kong, with colleagues from around the world, representing central banks who are committed to advancing financial stability not only in their home countries but also globally.

I would like to discuss with you tonight my view of how the work of the FSB must evolve, and some key principles that I think should inform that work. My predecessor, Bank of

England Governor Mark Carney, guided the FSB for the last seven years along a path that was formidably challenging. The Global Financial Crisis had exposed fault lines in the financial system that had to be addressed immediately, comprehensively, and vigorously. The body of post-crisis regulation that has resulted, though it involved the energy and efforts of a kaleidoscopically varied host of standard setters, regulators, and central banks--including all the institutions in this room--was nonetheless accomplished under the aegis and at the instigation of the FSB. It was a tour de force of orchestration, and it has unquestionably made the financial system safer and more resilient.

Today, however, the post-crisis reform agenda has been largely completed. Basel III is final, the largest global banks have substantially more capital and liquidity, over-the-counter derivatives markets are safer, and steps have been taken to address the risks of too-big-to-to fail institutions. Through greater monitoring and policy measures, the FSB is addressing risks from non-bank financial intermediation. And there has been remarkable progress on the difficult and unsung task of establishing workable resolution regimes that are consistent with the FSB's clearly defined principles.

Yes, we all have work to do to ensure full, timely, and consistent implementation of the agreed reforms, and, yes, we will do that work, but, it is time for the FSB to turn more of its energy and attention to the future. Tonight I would like to outline a few core principles that should guide this pivot forward. First, engagement: to maintain the legitimacy of our work, to increase understanding of it, and to enhance its effectiveness, we must improve our outreach and transparency--including to our membership, other global authorities, the public, and key stakeholders. Second, rigor: as we devote more attention to evaluation of new and evolving risks in the financial sector, we must ensure that our assessment of vulnerabilities is based on cutting-edge thinking and a disciplined methodology. And third, analysis: regulation has evolved rapidly in the last decade, and--if we are doing our jobs right--will continue to evolve with rapid developments in the financial sector. An important part of our work must be continual, critical analysis of the effects of regulation with an eye to making useful improvements where possible.

Engagement: Outreach and Transparency

Let me begin with the principle of engagement, and let me lay the groundwork for this discussion by reviewing the way the FSB was established and its mandate, to see how we can continue to fulfill that mandate going forward. As we all know, the FSB was born out of the crucible of the 2007-09 Global Financial Crisis--a crisis that demonstrated in the starkest possible way the importance of global financial stability to the well-being of families and businesses around the world. In the months following the peak of the crisis, the world was struggling with financial market turmoil, and the resultant macroeconomic effects were felt by people everywhere around the world. It was clear that the response to this crisis needed to be global, and the G7 and G10, without any emerging market representation, were not the rightbodies to organize a global response. As such, the Heads of State and Government of the G20 called for the Financial Stability Forum (FSF), a relatively small and unmuscular group, to expand its membership and to strengthen its institutional framework. The result was the

Financial Stability Board, which was designed as a mechanism for national authorities, global standards-setting bodies, and international authorities to identify and address vulnerabilities in the global financial system and to develop stronger regulatory and supervisory policies to create a more resilient global financial system. This new group is more representative of the interconnected global economy and financial system and can more effectively mobilize to promote global financial stability than anything that existed before. Whereas the FSF included only 11 jurisdictions (all of which were advanced economies), the FSB includes 24 jurisdictions and 73 representatives, which include all the members of the G20 and of which 10 are emerging market economies.

In fostering global financial stability, the actions of the FSB have the potential to affect the global economy and financial system in important ways. Success in promoting global financial stability should benefit everybody, through more sustainable and stronger economic growth. At the same time, financial stability policy will also affect institutions and markets beyond the FSB's membership. Recognizing the wide-reaching effects of its work, the FSB must seek input from a broad range of stakeholders, each of whom brings a different perspective to the issues under consideration. While we are directly accountable to the G20, we are, through the G20, accountable to all of the people affected by our actions. In my view, that means we must engage in genuine, substantial dialogue with all of these stakeholders, to a greater and more effective degree than we have in the past.

Let me take an example that may be of particular relevance to many of you here tonight: our Regional Consultative Groups or RCGs. These are six groups around the globe--the

Americas, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Commonwealth of

Independent States, and Asia--that bring together FSB members with about 70 additional jurisdictions. These groups help the FSB get broader input into its policy development and improve our outreach efforts. Each RCG meets once or twice a year to discuss policy development, regional and global financial vulnerabilities, and other current topics of particular interest to the respective region. For instance, topics discussed at the last meeting in Asia included capital flow volatility, cyber resilience of financial institutions, and fintech.

These RCGs are great in concept, but they have struggled in practice. We have already begun a study to look back at how the RCGs have operated since their creation in 2011, how they interact with the FSB, and what best practices have been learned. Even while that study is underway, I am committed to improving our mechanisms for reaching out to countries outside the FSB for genuine learning about the effects of FSB actions. I plan to attend a number of RCG meetings each year because of the importance I place on making sure these groups are truly useful tools, and we will improve these vital conduits of two-way information in order to improve our effectiveness and our transparency.

While the RCGs may be of particular interest to some here tonight, they are just the tip of the iceberg for what we have to do to improve our engagement and outreach. Because the FSB's authority is ultimately derived from the people and from the political power given to authorities in their countries, we have a responsibility to seek input from and to provide information about our deliberations and actions to the broader public. To that end, for the first time in the FSB's