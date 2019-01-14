A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
announced the completion of their latest article on the demand
management best practices for medical devices’ performance tracking.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005576/en/
Demand management best practices to track the performance of medical devices. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Due to the recent resource shortage, it has become even more pressing to
tackle waste, focus resources on what works, better demand management,
improve efficiency, and allocate resources effectively in the medical
equipment industry. Most medical device demand management
processes are rudimentary at best, leaving the real challenges to the medical
devices manufacturers. While few providers have control over some
supply chain costs, some providers are unaware of how much their
preference items actually cost. This makes it vital for companies in the medical
device industry to adopt demand management best practices to
address the rising demand for better healthcare products.
An inefficient demand management process hampers the operational
efficiency of the organization and results in issues pertaining to
fulfilling orders, accompanied by an increase in the demand later on.
This leads to loss of space and time and increases the operations cost
for the organization. Therefore, companies need to implement demand
planning methods to enhance the efficiency of their supply chain and
reduce forecast errors apart from implementing demand
management best practices.
Manufacturers in the medical equipment industry often face
roadblocks when it comes to making their demand management process
efficient. Get
in touch with our experts and know how understanding
the costs behind utilization, internal distribution, special deliveries,
and inventory holding will not only yield savings but will improve the
overall demand management process.
Demand management best practices to track the
performance of medical devices:
Tag all medical devices with unique identification numbers in your
inventory
Giving a unique identification number to medical devices on the
basis of type, years in service, documenting value, information of
manufacturer, parts vendors, and other information is a crucial step in
monitoring their demand. This can further be used by
manufacturers and suppliers to maintain the existing record of medical
devices and an initial audit of inventory as tagging of all existing medical
devices is the foundation of demand management best practices.
Use inventory management solutions to optimize medical equipment
inventory
Many hospitals over-invest in medical devices to avoid locating
essential assets at the end moment. This can be eliminated by optimizing
equipment utilization and implementing an effective demand management
process. Moreover, inventory management solutions can be leveraged
to manage the complex process of inspection, testing, and maintenance
regulatory compliance.
Forecasting errors in the medical devices supply chain can hinder
the growth of your business and result in increased expenditures. To
know how you can reduce costs while improving efficiency, Request
a free proposal
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing
smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research
studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive
activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent
business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005576/en/