Identifying Effective Procurement and Supply Chain Risk Management Strategies – Request a FREE Proposal from SpendEdge for Exhaustive Insights

12/05/2019 | 08:58am EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the risk management strategy in procurement and supply chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005057/en/

Risks are inevitable and can cost a lot of money for businesses. They disrupt both the procurement process and the supply chain. Factors such as Brexit, Trump administration in the US, and political unrest in the Middle East further impact the supply chain. Companies, therefore, need to develop risk management strategies that can deal with numerous risk factors, and improve corporate performance, governance, compliance and sustainability.

Wondering how our insights into the market can help you develop state of the art risk management strategies? Request a free brochure to access our customized solutions.

SpendEdge offers customized supply chain risk assessment solutions to help companies across various industries identify supply chain risks and potential outcomes and gain a complete picture of the supply market. Our solutions help companies to transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

Procurement and Supply Chain Risk Management Strategy

Careful design of supply chain

Usually, companies design a supply chain considering the regular environment. They do not take into account anomalies or special events. Companies must consider shipping routes, supplier location, and warehouse location to develop their supply chain and integrate risk management strategies. This will help them compress global shipping and cycle time.

Want to devise supply chain that can address unprecedented risk and minimize losses? Reach out to our experts for specific insights.

Supplier selection

Despite proving its relevance over time, companies still consider procurement and supply chain functions as a cost-saving department. They compromise on response time, product quality, and logistics expediency. This brings down costs and impact supplier relationship, thereby, impacting the profitability and operational efficiency of the organization in the long run.

Improving supplier relationships is imperative to ensure quality and profitability in the long run. Register for free and gain instant access to 1000+ procurement reports based on different markets.

Predictive modeling

It analyzes hundreds and thousands of data points capable of predicting consumer demands. Predictive modeling challenges the traditional procurement practices and helps organizations identify key trends, patterns, and potential disruptions within supply chains while protecting them against vulnerabilities.

To obtain more information on how your organization can implement a risk management strategy for procurement and supply chain functions, read the complete article here!

Related Articles:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We’re happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.


© Business Wire 2019
