Identifying Innovative Pricing Opportunities for a Retail Banking Client | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Gain Detailed Insights

07/27/2019 | 08:18am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest price analysis for a retail banking client. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to understand where they fell behind in terms of their existing pricing strategies and helped them to attractively align the prices of existing products and services. Also, the study discusses in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client create targeted promotions for different customer segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190727005003/en/

Although most of the modern banking companies have invested heavily in efforts to improve customer experience, some of them tend to overlook ways to innovate their pricing strategies in order to attract different customer segments. Over the past couple of years, a few players in retail banking have made strategic pricing a core discipline and have consequently established a dominant presence in the industry.

Is your business up-to-date with the latest pricing trends in your sector? Request a free proposal to know how experts at Infiniti can help you develop optimal pricing strategies for your business.

The business challenge: The client is a is a renowned retail banking company based in Central Europe. The client was facing predicaments in identifying customer needs and keeping up with the changing customer expectations in the retail banking sector. Furthermore, they wanted to fix the misalignments in their existing pricing strategy.

The company realized the need to optimize pricing innovations and boost promotional activities in order to attract more customers. Furthermore, by leveraging Infiniti’s expertise in price analysis, the client wanted to understand the needs of different retail banking customer groups and pinpoint the gaps in fulfilling their expectations.

Pricing for products of services in a highly competitive market could prove to be a highly challenging task. Contact us to know how our pricing solutions can help you risk-proof your pricing decisions.

The solution offered: Infiniti’s price analysis helped the client to understand the needs of different retail banking customer groups. Also, the client was able to analyze different innovative pricing strategies followed by retail banks in the central European market as well as those of prominent retail banks in other countries. The most attractive and feasible ones were shortlisted for the client. Furthermore, with Infiniti’s price analysis engagement, the client was able to categorize different customer groups and create targeted promotions for each of these segments.

Infiniti’s price analysis helped the client to:

  • Understand where they fell behind in terms of their existing pricing strategies
  • Align the prices of existing products and services
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our price analysis engagement? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s price analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Implementing promotional activities such as cashback rewards to attract younger consumers
  • Optimizing pricing innovations
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
