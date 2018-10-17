Identifying Market Opportunities With the Help of Infiniti Research’s Market Opportunity Analysis

Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions
provider, has announced the completion of their new market
opportunity analysis for a global fruity alcoholic drinks brand. The
client, a global fruity alcoholic drinks brand wanted to track industry
related information, reports, and relevant news and gain deeper insights
into how partnerships could be best utilized to gain a winning edge
within the market.
According to recent research on the beverage industry, the popularity of
fruit infused alcoholic beverages among millennials are on the rise.
Consequently, leading market players are flooding the market with
different variants of fruity alcoholic drinks. This has also fueled the
rising competition in this sector.
According to the experts at Infiniti, “With the continuous
change in market dynamics and strategies, a market opportunity analysis
template has become more of a necessity to study the attractiveness of a
distinctive market within an industry.”
Infiniti’s market opportunity solution helped the client effectively
tackle the market competition and gain an edge over the other players in
the market. The client was also able to identify new market
opportunities across geographies.
This market opportunity analysis provided
benefits that helped the client to:
-
Access market data and drive down investments
-
Derive insights on the key areas of their interest
-
This market opportunity analysis provided
predictive insights on:
-
Identifying new market opportunities
-
Developing innovative products
-
