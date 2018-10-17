Identifying Market Opportunities With the Help of Infiniti Research’s Market Opportunity Analysis

Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market opportunity analysis for a global fruity alcoholic drinks brand. The client, a global fruity alcoholic drinks brand wanted to track industry related information, reports, and relevant news and gain deeper insights into how partnerships could be best utilized to gain a winning edge within the market.

According to recent research on the beverage industry, the popularity of fruit infused alcoholic beverages among millennials are on the rise. Consequently, leading market players are flooding the market with different variants of fruity alcoholic drinks. This has also fueled the rising competition in this sector.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “With the continuous change in market dynamics and strategies, a market opportunity analysis template has become more of a necessity to study the attractiveness of a distinctive market within an industry.”

Infiniti’s market opportunity solution helped the client effectively tackle the market competition and gain an edge over the other players in the market. The client was also able to identify new market opportunities across geographies.

This market opportunity analysis provided benefits that helped the client to:

Access market data and drive down investments

Derive insights on the key areas of their interest

This market opportunity analysis provided predictive insights on:

Identifying new market opportunities

Developing innovative products

