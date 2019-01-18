Identifying New-Age Customer Service Skills That Can Drive the Growth of the Retail Sector | Infiniti Research

A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
announced the completion of their latest article on the best
customer service skills for improving business growth.
Companies in the retail
sector are facing numerous challenges when it comes to keeping up
with the ever-changing customer expectations, maintaining customer
loyalty, retaining and engaging employees, and digital disruptions. At
present, it depends on customers to decide how customer-centric
companies are. This makes it even more challenging for companies to pay
more attention to customer service quality. They essentially need
to provide great customer service to sustain their brand
reputation.
Businesses need to understand that customer service is a virtuous
circle that drives profits and allows companies to compete against
rivals. Companies failing to improve customer experience end up
losing users to competitors and ultimately damage their brand’s
reputation. This makes it crucial for companies to be tactful while
handling customers queries and complaints and have high-quality customer
service management skills if they are aiming to
improve their customer retention rates. Even if companies have been in
the business from quite some time, they are required to leverage
cross-selling and upselling opportunities to extract more value from
existing customers.
Top customer service skills to boost business
growth:
Have genuine empathy
Understanding customer needs and pain points thoroughly is one of the
most important customer service skills that companies in the
retail sector need to possess to improve customer experience.
This not only helps retail companies to understand the way customers
think and personalize communications but also helps in providing better
customer support services. Moreover, empathetically analyzing the
emotions of customers helps businesses to devise strategies that make
customers feel valued. If a customer feels valued, there are higher
chances for retaining customers.
Develop flexibility
Although having policies is an integral part of any business, being
flexible is the demand of the new age customers. It is crucial for
companies to be flexible while dealing with customers to make them
happy. This might require retail companies to go against their business
policies but surely helps to improve customer experience in case
the company has failed to meet customers’ expectations.
Effective listening
Customer service skills involve effective listening to understand
what the customer has to say. This requires companies to interpret
correctly what customers have to say and analyze what has been left
unsaid by the customer. At times, it might happen that companies
misinterpret what the customer is trying to convey. This causes
miscommunication and leads to customer dissatisfaction and frustration.
