Identifying Potential Barriers to Market Entry for a Health Insurance Provider | Infiniti's Latest Market Intelligence Solution

The business challenge: The client is a health insurance company based out of Europe. The client wanted to expand their operations to the United States. Before investing a huge sum into the expansion plan, they wanted to understand the prevailing market landscape in the US health insurance industry. In addition, they wanted to understand the US health care reforms and policies, analyze business models of the top health insurance companies, and examine the capital requirement for market expansion. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

The solution offered: By conducting a market scanning and monitoring analysis, we helped the client to understand the current and potential market opportunities in the US health insurance industry. Also, we conducted a market research study, which helped the client to understand the US health care reforms, regional market developments, and industry challenges.

Furthermore, by conducting a competitive intelligence study, we helped the client to analyze the top health insurance service providers in the US. Also, our solutions helped the client to monitor their competitors’ business models and marketing strategies.

With the insights obtained from our market intelligence study, the client was able to devise a sound market entry strategy. In addition, the company managed to grow from 1 office to more than 74 offices within two years of entering the US health insurance industry.

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Enhance their market share by 34%

Gain insights on critical success factors to devise its go-to-market strategy

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining detailed insights on the market demographics and competitive scenario

Reviewing the business models and strategies of the top health insurance companies in the US

