Identifying Potential Barriers to Market Entry for a Health Insurance Provider | Infiniti's Latest Market Intelligence Solution

09/24/2019 | 11:45am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence solution for a health insurance provider. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify potential barriers to market entry and devise a sound market entry strategy to enter the US health insurance industry. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client enhance their market share by 34%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005842/en/

For businesses to expand to a new market, it requires a deep understanding of the current market dynamics including the competitive forces, barriers to entry, and regional market developments. Without these insights, navigating the business environment can be extremely challenging. As such, businesses are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

For over 15 years, we have been helping companies to convert data into actionable intelligence through holistic research and analysis. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is a health insurance company based out of Europe. The client wanted to expand their operations to the United States. Before investing a huge sum into the expansion plan, they wanted to understand the prevailing market landscape in the US health insurance industry. In addition, they wanted to understand the US health care reforms and policies, analyze business models of the top health insurance companies, and examine the capital requirement for market expansion. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Whether you need to evaluate a business opportunity, understand the demand for your services, or estimate the market size to support a new venture, we provide custom market intelligence services tailored to your specific needs. Contact us.

The solution offered: By conducting a market scanning and monitoring analysis, we helped the client to understand the current and potential market opportunities in the US health insurance industry. Also, we conducted a market research study, which helped the client to understand the US health care reforms, regional market developments, and industry challenges.

Furthermore, by conducting a competitive intelligence study, we helped the client to analyze the top health insurance service providers in the US. Also, our solutions helped the client to monitor their competitors’ business models and marketing strategies.

With the insights obtained from our market intelligence study, the client was able to devise a sound market entry strategy. In addition, the company managed to grow from 1 office to more than 74 offices within two years of entering the US health insurance industry.

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution helped the client to:

  • Enhance their market share by 34%
  • Gain insights on critical success factors to devise its go-to-market strategy
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Gaining detailed insights on the market demographics and competitive scenario
  • Reviewing the business models and strategies of the top health insurance companies in the US
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
