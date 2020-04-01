Log in
Identifying Respiratory Issues Early From Home - StethoMe Commences Roll out Across Europe

04/01/2020 | 05:01am EDT

-StethoMe signs major deals with telemedicine providers in France and Spain-

-Identifies respiratory issues early and reduces unnecessary hospital visits at a time when healthcare services globally are under pressure due to COVID-19-

StethoMe today announces the European roll out of its groundbreaking medical diagnostics device after signing major deals with telemedicine providers MaQuestionMedicale in France and Home Doctor in Spain. StethoMe will now combine its smart AI wireless stethoscope with MaQuestionMedicale and Homedoctor’s telemedicine platforms that connect patients with doctors and healthcare professionals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

With both deals now signed, patients will have access to StethoMe in France and Spain within the coming weeks. StethoMe is also in discussions with other major telemedicine providers across Europe.

StethoMe revolutionises the way adults and children can be monitored for the early signs of respiratory issues at home - as it is the first smart wireless stethoscope capable of detecting, classifying and analysing pathological sounds within the lungs using medical-grade precision. In addition to identifying potential respiratory problems - StethoMe's AI algorithms are 29% more accurate than pulmonologists.

“Our team of technological and medical experts have devoted the last five years of R&D efforts to the creation of a smart wireless stethoscope”, said Wojciech Radomski, CEO, StethoMe. “At a time where medical services are under strain across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe the deals we have signed will contribute towards lessening the burden on healthcare systems and reduce the unnecessary spread of the disease.”

StethoMe has been awarded full certification from the EU for its device and AI algorithms, and has been stringently researched and tested by a number of medical organisations.

For more information about StethoMe, please visit www.stethome.com.

About StethoMe

StethoMe is a company that creates innovative solutions within the field of telemedicine. Currently, our primary product is a wireless stethoscope working with a dedicated smartphone app and StethoMe AI. The device and AI algorithms have been certified in the EU as a medical device (CE2274).


© Business Wire 2020
