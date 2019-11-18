Log in
Identifying Target Audience and Enhancing Customer Loyalty for an Automotive Firm | Infiniti Research's Latest Customer Segmentation Analysis

11/18/2019 | 11:38am EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on customer segmentation analysis. This success story highlights how Infiniti’s customer segmentation analysis helped a company in the automotive industry to segment marketing initiatives based on demographic data and increase customer loyalty.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005592/en/

With the changing needs and expectations of customers, segmenting customers and developing personalized marketing initiatives have become vital for companies in the automotive industry. By efficiently segmenting customers into various groups based on their buying behavior, spending patterns, and value for the brand, companies can best allocate their marketing budget and yield huge savings.

Want to develop focused marketing strategies for your target customer segments? Our customer segmentation analysis can help. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client, an automotive company, faced difficulties in reaching out to the right set of audience through their marketing initiatives. The client, therefore, wanted to restructure their brand strategy without compromising on their potential customers. In addition, by segmenting customers with similar needs and requirements together, they wanted to devise personalized strategies for them. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer segmentation analysis.

Want to create robust marketing campaigns to encourage customer loyalty? Our customer segmentation analysis can help. Contact us today!

Infiniti’s customer segmentation analysis comprised of:

  • A customer needs assessment to identify the needs and demands of the target customers
  • A customer satisfaction survey to understand the satisfaction level of customers regarding client’s product and service offerings
  • A sales and marketing strategy engagement to devise a solid promotion plan
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our customer segmentation analysis? Request more information from our experts!

The business impact of the engagement for the automotive firm:

  • Developed focused marketing strategies
  • Identified lucrative opportunities and increased revenues
  • Devised an effective go-to-market approach
  • Increased sales and enhanced customer loyalty
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Customer Segmentation Helps a Leading Automotive Client Identify Their Target Audience

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
