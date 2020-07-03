Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Identity And Access Management Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19, 2020-2024 | The Increase In Data Thefts Across The Globe to Augment Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the identity and access management market and it is poised to grow by $ 15.15 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005214/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Identity and Access Management Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Identity and Access Management Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increase in data thefts across the globe has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, networking and connectivity issues with cloud-based IAM might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Identity and Access Management Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Identity and Access Management Market is segmented as below:

  • Deployment
    • On-premises
    • Cloud-based
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43401

Identity and Access Management Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The identity and access management market report covers the following areas:

  • Identity and Access Management Market Size
  • Identity and Access Management Market Trends
  • Identity and Access Management Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the upsurge of cloud IAM as one of the prime reasons driving the identity and access management market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Identity and Access Management Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist identity and access management market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the identity and access management market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the identity and access management market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of identity and access management market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Government organizations - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • SMEs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Capgemini Services SAS
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Provident Financial Services, Inc. – PFS
GL
05:57pEnablence Technologies Updates Filing Date of Q3 Financial Statements
NE
05:56pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Personalis, Inc. - PSNL
GL
05:55pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of The Andersons, Inc. – ANDE
GL
05:52pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - REGI
GL
05:51pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Townsquare Media, Inc. – TSQ
GL
05:48pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. – SSNC
GL
05:46pBIRD CONSTRUCTION INC. : Has Sold Bird Capital Limited's 20% Interest In The P3 Concessions Responsible For 18 Schools And Nine Childcare Facilities In Saskatchewan To Concert Infrastructure
AQ
05:46pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of KB Home - KBH
GL
05:46pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of The GEO Group, Inc. – GEO
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : After Wirecard review, Singapore launches probe into Citadelle, Senjo Group
4FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group