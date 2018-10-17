Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Identity Management Expert Joins Dignari Emerging Technology Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 11:44pm CEST

Dignari, LLC is pleased to announce that Michael Butler, the former Principal Deputy Director of Enterprise Business Operations and Chief Technology Officer at the DOD, Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) has joined the team as a Director.

“Mike Butler has been recognized again and again for his extraordinary leadership in identity management technology,” said Gena Alexa, Dignari founder and president, “I’m thrilled to have him join Dignari to run our emerging technology team – he will further elevate the services our clients deserve in this critical work space.”

Leveraging his executive leadership skills, decades of technical expertise and a strong track record in identity and physical security, Butler will lead the Emerging Technology team working to create new and innovative capabilities for Dignari clients.

Among the previous jobs in his government career, Butler played key roles in Cyber-security requirements for the SmartGrid upgrade, as a program manager for GSA's US Access Credentialing System and as Chief of the DOD-DMDC smart identification card program.

Butler is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and a Navy veteran. During his time in uniform, Butler served in naval engineering roles aboard ship and ashore in heavy industry and industrial control systems. Butler has been awarded the CIO Council Leadership Award, the GOV30 Award, the DOD Distinguished Civilian Award, was twice selected for the Federal 100 and was a finalist in the Service to America Award.

Dignari is a woman-owned small business located in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, serving national security and defense agencies with the U.S. government. Dignari provides, biometrics, identify management, emerging technologies and data analytics solutions for their clients. For more information: visit www.dignari.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aCorona maker's CEO Rob Sands to step down, insider to replace him
RE
12:31aBANCO MACRO S.A. : Announces Share Repurchase Program
PR
12:30aNETFLIX : 'Orange Is the New Black' to wrap after next year's season 7
AQ
12:30aRegeneus Ltd European Patent Office Issues Notice of Intention to Grant European Patent
AW
12:29aSoCalBio Announces Lineup of Smart Wearable Device Companies to Present at 2nd Annual Digital Health Conference
BU
12:27aSamsung Debuts Semiconductor Innovations at Samsung Tech Day that Maximize Data Center Efficiencies and Enable AI, Enterprise and Emerging Technologies
BU
12:26aREGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) European Patent Office Issues Notice of Intention to Grant European Patent
AQ
12:25aATENTO : Opens New Customer Relationship Center in Chile
PR
12:25aCANOPY GROWTH : Canadian pot smokers celebrate legalization of marijuana
AQ
12:23aVECTRUS : Appoints Kevin Boyle as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
2BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Corona maker's CEO Rob Sands to step down, insider to replace him
3PETROTEQ ENERGY INC : PETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Financings
4EDGEWATER TECHNOLOGY INC. : EDGEWATER TECHNOLOGY : Announces Fixed Exchange Ratio for Arrangement with Alithya..
5XANADU MINES LTD : XANADU MINES : Achieves Dual-Listed Status

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.