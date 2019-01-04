Log in
Identity is Security: Looking Back, Looking Forward

01/04/2019 | 04:49pm CET

Here we are. Another year behind us, another year ahead. We've been doing a lot of reflecting this week as we get geared up for what's to come. This week, we're helping you get caught up on everything going on in the world of security

It was hard to keep up with all the cyberattacks last year. Hackers got pretty creative, finding new ways to exploit users and data, launching some of the worst breaches in history. These incidents ranged from data breaches to ransomware and even drone hacking. The wide range of cyberattacks certainly signals how hackers are keeping security researchers and security teams on their toes.

The year has barely gotten started and already we are seeing the breaches roll in. The personal information of more than 30k government employees in Australia was stolen by way of phishing. Retailer Warby Parker has been targeted with credential stuffing attacks, though thankfully those attempts appear to be unsuccessful. And those are just some of the ones we know about.

Many of us remember 2018 as the year of GDPR. It certainly did have its day, but we should also be looking ahead to what's next because GDPR was more of a launch pad than an end goal for more privacy and security legislation. Whether it's legislating rules for breach notifications or securing elections, there are many global initiatives to put cybersecurity in the law books this year. This is an incredibly important topic for us as we work to help organizations of all sizes to stay compliant with regulations.

We look forward to keeping you updated on all the activity happening in the cybersecurity universe through 2019 and beyond.

Let us know what your security goals for 2019 are in the comments below or over on our Twitter and LinkedIn!

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 15:48:08 UTC
