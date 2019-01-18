Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Identity is Security: They Came, They Saw, They Breached

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 10:54am EST

Have you been breached yet? If you haven't yet, this might just be your week. The biggest story this week in security is the data leak known as Collection #1 that exposed 773 million records. You read that right - 773 million records, which include emails and passwords. However, Brian Krebs pointed out that the data is at least two to three years old. Still, with people not changing their passwords and reusing them across accounts, it isn't a stretch to assume that we will see this data used in credential-stuffing attacks for quite some time.

While we're on the topic of exposed data, the Oklahoma Securities Commission accidentally leaked 3TB of information including info on FBI investigations, social security numbers and data that goes as far back as the 80s. If this isn't a reminder of how important it is to secure sensitive data from breach (or in this case, accidental exposure), I don't know what is.

New research out this week found an interesting data point that shows the impact that the uptick in data breaches and cyberattacks is having on CEO's and their sleeping patterns, so to speak. A survey by the Conference Board found that CEOs in the U.S. are more worried about cybersecurity than they are a recession. Now more than ever, we're seeing cybersecurity becoming a C-level and board level priority, and for good reason.

Clearly, this isn't totally unwarranted, as The World Economic Forum's Global Risk Report 2019 highlighted cybersecurity as a top risk globally for the second year in a row, right up there with natural disasters and water crises.

But to be clear, these are opportunities for people and businesses to face head-on. After all, hackers are taking every opportunity they can get. So, what are you waiting for? Have you started to rethink your cybersecurity and identity program efforts, looking for ways to turn them into a business enabler for your company?

Let us know what you read this week in cybersecurity in the comments below or over on Twitter and LinkedIn!

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 15:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aVELCAN HOLDINGS : Non-audited & condensed consolidated accounts to be published from f.y. 2018 onwards
AQ
11:31aCooper University Health Care First Hospital Site in the Nation to Host Training Program for Elite U.S. Army Resuscitation Forward Surgical Team
GL
11:31aXactly Named a Leader in Sales Performance Management by Independent Research Firm
GL
11:31aDTE ENERGY : invests $900,000 in electric safety education campaign for children, first responder training
PR
11:31aBuckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Closing of Sale of Its Equity Interest In VTTI B.V.
GL
11:30aONE SQUARE ADVISORY SERVICES GMBH : publity AG: Receipt of opinion on possible early redemption of convertible bond and invitation to telephone conference
EQ
11:29aEXCLUSIVE : Canadian oil firm MEG says Husky balked at friendly takeover offer
RE
11:29aNETFLIX : renews 'The Kominsky Method' for a second season
AQ
11:28aCostamare Inc. Sets the Date for Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast
GL
11:28aCOSTAMARE INC. : Sets the Date for Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
3UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.