Identity is Security: They Came, They Saw, They Breached

Have you been breached yet? If you haven't yet, this might just be your week. The biggest story this week in security is the data leak known as Collection #1 that exposed 773 million records. You read that right - 773 million records, which include emails and passwords. However, Brian Krebs pointed out that the data is at least two to three years old. Still, with people not changing their passwords and reusing them across accounts, it isn't a stretch to assume that we will see this data used in credential-stuffing attacks for quite some time.

While we're on the topic of exposed data, the Oklahoma Securities Commission accidentally leaked 3TB of information including info on FBI investigations, social security numbers and data that goes as far back as the 80s. If this isn't a reminder of how important it is to secure sensitive data from breach (or in this case, accidental exposure), I don't know what is.

New research out this week found an interesting data point that shows the impact that the uptick in data breaches and cyberattacks is having on CEO's and their sleeping patterns, so to speak. A survey by the Conference Board found that CEOs in the U.S. are more worried about cybersecurity than they are a recession. Now more than ever, we're seeing cybersecurity becoming a C-level and board level priority, and for good reason.

Clearly, this isn't totally unwarranted, as The World Economic Forum's Global Risk Report 2019 highlighted cybersecurity as a top risk globally for the second year in a row, right up there with natural disasters and water crises.

But to be clear, these are opportunities for people and businesses to face head-on. After all, hackers are taking every opportunity they can get. So, what are you waiting for? Have you started to rethink your cybersecurity and identity program efforts, looking for ways to turn them into a business enabler for your company?

Let us know what you read this week in cybersecurity in the comments below or over on Twitter and LinkedIn!