Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Identity is Security: What Tech Companies Want

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 06:57pm CEST

Privacy continues to dominate conversations, especially this week in the U.S., Representatives from AT&T, Amazon, Google, Twitter, Apple and Charter Communications went before Congress to share what they want out of a potential privacy law. These companies were vocal about not wanting a carbon copy of the GDPR in the U.S. and instead would prefer to have the ability to drive privacy rules on their own terms. Of course, we consumers want to control our privacy on our terms, so it will be interesting to see how this unfolds.

While the U.S. debates potential laws, one thing is clear: companies holding personal data will need to act as consumers get educated and lawmakers take notice. The reality is that personal data is running rampant, whether people are willingly giving it away or not. This is evidenced by a feature on Facebook, which allows advertisers to upload data collected offline to target you.

In breach news, there was a lot of activity this week as well. Chegg, a textbook rental company, reset 40 million user passwords after confirming a breach had occurred in April. On the flip side of that, FireFox launched FireFox Monitor this week to notify people when their credentials have been stolen.

The Marines are leveling up on their cybertraining. Starting next month, every new recruit will be given a cybersecurity test as they work to keep pace with modern combat strategies. This new process starts in tandem to October being Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and reflects the systemic shifts happening when it comes to security.

And finally, we leave you with a little bit of homework this week. A report from the American Consumer Institute Center for Citizen Research found that the firmware on about 83 percent of routers is not updated. Here is how to check yours for updates. And, if you still haven't changed your old passwords, what are you waiting for?

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 16:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28pAMERIGROUP : Ranked Among Top Medicaid Plans in Texas by NCQA
BU
01:27pAMREST : Application for suspension of trading of AmRest shares in connection with the change of ISIN
PU
01:27pEMERA : Approves Quarterly Dividends
PU
01:26pNAVYA : With driverless cars investors don't care if you're first
AQ
01:25pGoogle CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
RE
01:25pVTB BANK : (Armenia) announces the restart of SME lending
AQ
01:25pCharges LendingClub Asset Management and Former Executives With Misleading Investors and Breaching Fiduciary Duty
NE
01:25pEstre Ambiental Announces First Half 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details
GL
01:24pAFCON : Television blackout for Afcon possible
AQ
01:24pLENDINGCLUB : Charges LendingClub Asset Management and Former Executives With Misleading Investors and Breaching Fiduciary Duty
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
4TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.