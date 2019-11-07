Log in
Ideoclick : Expands its Value to Brand Manufacturers with Strategic $7 Million Series A Investment from GLP

11/07/2019

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideoclick, Inc., the leading comprehensive Amazon managed services provider designed to help clients generate predictive and profitable results, today announced that it has raised a $7 million Series A round from GLP, a leading global investment manager that specializes in logistics and related technologies.

Find more information at www.ideoclick.com

The funding enables Ideoclick to increase its investment in human and technology resources and accelerate its rate of growth. Further, the company will develop an expanded partner network offering and additional technology advancements to provide cumulative client value.

"Our strategic knowledge and comprehensive suite of services have been the keys to brands succeeding on Amazon," said Ideoclick CEO Justin Leigh. "GLP's investment enables us to rapidly respond to increasing client interest in our services and extend the value we provide to our existing clients with additional resources and technologies."

"The Ideoclick team's use of e-commerce expertise and technology is transforming the way brand manufacturers sell on Amazon," stated executive leadership from GLP. "We are excited to work with such an impressive and experienced team to help brands increase profitability." 

Established in 2009 by former Amazon executives Justin Leigh and Tom Furphy, Ideoclick will maintain its private majority ownership. John Zagula, advisor and founding partner of Ignition Capital, as well as a member of the GLP team, will join Ideoclick's Board of Directors.

About Ideoclick
Founded in 2009, Ideoclick, Inc. is the worldwide leader in end-to-end solutions and services proven to increase sales velocity for brand manufacturers selling on Amazon. Through deep eCommerce and CPG expertise and integrated technology, the company strategically optimizes analytics, operations, and marketing for quick and sustainable brand growth. Driven by a combination of best-in-class, proprietary software and a tenacious team of client success advocates, Ideoclick offers holistic services that generate predictive and profitable results on eCommerce platforms.

About GLP
GLP is a leading global investment manager and business builder in logistics, real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies. Our combined investing and operating expertise allow us to create value for our customers and investors. We operate across Brazil, China, Europe, India, Japan, and the U.S. and have US$66 billion in assets under management in real estate and private equity funds. Learn more at glprop.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideoclick-expands-its-value-to-brand-manufacturers-with-strategic-7-million-series-a-investment-from-glp-300953933.html

SOURCE Ideoclick


© PRNewswire 2019
