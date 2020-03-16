Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Idera, Inc. : Acquires FusionCharts, Reinforcing Position as Market Leader of JavaScript Components

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Idera, Inc., parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, today announced the acquisition of FusionCharts, a leading provider of JavaScript charting components and tools. FusionCharts will join Idera, Inc.’s Developer Tools business unit that includes Embarcadero, LANSA, Sencha, Whole Tomato and Froala.

FusionCharts empowers developers to build user-friendly, visually appealing dashboards for web and mobile projects. The company’s products include FusionCharts Suite XT, FusionTime, and FusionExport charting libraries that offer 100+ interactive charts and 2,000+ data-driven maps. Product features include extensive documentation, consistent API, and cross-browser support that make it easy to build data visualization for any project.

FusionCharts is trusted by more than 800,000 developers across more than 28,000 companies, including Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Adobe, IBM, Intel, Caterpillar, Walmart, Vanguard, and many others.

“Data visualization plays a critical role in today’s software products. FusionCharts helps developers convert data into engaging visualizations with minimal effort and learning required," said Kegan Blumenthal, Idera’s general manager of FusionCharts, Sencha, and Froala. "Charting expands Idera’s JavaScript developer reach and further solidifies our position as the go-to source for mission-critical JS components.”

The synergy between Idera’s Froala and Sencha product suites will be enhanced by the addition of FusionCharts, giving even more app development options to hundreds of thousands of developers worldwide.

“With the marriage between FusionCharts and Idera, our JavaScript footprint is unparalleled. FusionCharts aims to make developers’ lives easier while helping businesses communicate and understand data more effectively. Idera has built a best-in-class developer tools portfolio, and we are excited to leverage that momentum to expand and scale our offerings for the JavaScript community,” said Pallav Nadhani, founder at FusionCharts.

To learn more about FusionCharts, visit: https://www.fusioncharts.com/.

About Idera, Inc.

Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions—Database Tools, Developer Tools, and Testing Tools—with products evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology companies. To learn more, visit: https://www.ideracorp.com/.

About FusionCharts

Whether you’re building dashboards for desktop or mobile, with simple or complex data, FusionCharts has you covered. Since 2002, FusionCharts has been downloaded more than 1.4 million times by 750,000+ JavaScript developers worldwide. Helping the world communicate and understand data effectively is our mission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aJELD DEADLINE : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. – JELD
GL
10:21aSPENDEDGE : Helped a Food and Beverage Company Boost Savings by Proactively Managing the Procurement Expenditure for a Food and Beverage Firm | Request FREE Platform Access for Exhaustive Insights
BU
10:20aIRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS : A message to our healthcare providers, patients and other partners during COVID-19
AQ
10:20aUPONOR OYJ : Board organisation and roles
AQ
10:19aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : inaugurates Mujib Corner at head office
AQ
10:19aAPPLE : to close all stores worldwide outside of China for two weeks
AQ
10:19aKing & Spalding Adds Transactional Partner Craig Garvey in Chicago
PR
10:18aMore U.S. producers cut budgets as crude falls below $30 a barrel
RE
10:18aCrude oil falls below $30 as coronavirus spreads
RE
10:18aSTATEMENT BY CUB EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DAVID KOLATA : How CUB Is Serving Illinois Consumers During Public Health Crisis
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA owner, easyJet make drastic cuts to try to survive coronavirus
3CRUDE OIL : Crude oil falls below $30 as coronavirus spreads
4UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group