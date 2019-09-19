Idp Education : Annual Report to shareholders Opens in a new Window

Log in
Idp Education : Annual Report to shareholders

0
09/19/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

Celebrating Generation IDP

Annual Report 2019

In our 50th year, we are proud to have delivered positive outcomes for our customers, global partners, shareholders and our people.

Fatema

IDP student from Saudi Arabia studying in Queensland

Contents

02 Celebrating an Australian success story

04 Our global team

  1. Chairman's Message
  1. CEO's Message
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Financial Report
  1. Shareholder Information
  2. Corporate Directory

Record financial results

Strong revenue growth

600

$ (millions)

500

400

300

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Total Revenue

IDP Annual Report 2019

McKen

From alumni to content specialist with IDP

in Singapore

"IDP helped me when I was a student. Now I use digital channels to share stories of our customers and connect them to opportunities."

Positive product performanceSatisfied customers globally

$170m $360m

Student

English language

8 in 10

placement

testing

FY19 up 39% on FY18

FY19 up 17% on FY18

$37m

$27m

Digital marketing

English language

and events

teaching

FY19 up 15% on FY18

FY19 up 24% on FY18

IDP students placed by IDP are likely to refer us to their family and friends. (Source: 2018 Student Satisfaction)

IDP Annual Report 2019

01

Celebrating an Australian success story

The IDP of today, a global enterprise stretching across 58 countries, is

a different organisation to the Australian aid organisation that started in the late 1960s.

While our structure and services have evolved, our commitment to the transformative power of education remains steadfast.

This year, as IDP celebrates 50 years, we look back on the key milestones that defined our company and the wider international education sector.

Australia opens its doors to international students, and IDP leads the way

A new policy by the Australian Government was introduced that allowed universities to accept full fee-paying international students. This was the catalyst for unprecedented growth in students coming to Australia1. As interest in destination Australia grew, IDP's business model evolved to become an offshore representative for Australia's highly regarded public universities.

IDP opens in Singapore, its first office specifically to support student placement activities.

IELTS redefines English language testing

IDP partners with Cambridge Assessment English and the British Council to develop and introduce the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). Over the last 30 years, IELTS has become the most trusted high-stakes English Language test in the world, relied upon by governments, educators and employers.

1987

1986

1989

1981

1992

1969

1996

Establishes the Australian Centre for

2006

Education, an English language teaching

2010

school in Cambodia, that would go on to

become the market leader.

Becomes wholly owned by

38 Australian Universities.

Brand IDP introduced

As AAUSC opened its first offshore office in Jakarta, Indonesia, we rebrand to International Development Program, later shortened to IDP.2

SEEK acquires 50% shareholding and IDP converts from 'not-for-profit' to 'for-profit' status.

Introducing the American Dream

- more choices for students

The early days... An aid organisation

IDP was formally established, initially as Australian Asian Universities Cooperation Scheme (AAUCS), to help develop universities in South-East Asia. While our original focus centred on building our regional neighbours' skills, it marked the start

of an Australian consortium which would grow to become a world leader in its sector, helping more than half a million people change their lives through international education.

IDP, already the industry leader for students considering studying in Australia, welcomes universities and institutions based in the United States to our list of client partners.

This milestone marks the start of our multidestination strategy, which now supports students wishing to study in six major English- speaking countries: Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom

and United States.

02

IDP Annual Report 2019

1. Dorothy Davis and Bruce Makintosh, Making a

difference: Australian International Education,

2012, University of New South Wales Press.

2. Alec Lazenby and Denis Blight, Thirty years in international education and development, 1999, IDP.

The global platform build begins

With the world's leading physical office network now in place, spanning Greater China, South Asia, Australasia, South East Asia and the Middle East, IDP shifts focus to building digital capability. We announced a bold vision to build the world's leading platform and connected community to guide students along their journey to achieve their lifelong learning and career aspirations.

IDP acquires Hotcourses Group

This vision took a significant step forward when we acquired the Hotcourses Group, a world leader in online student engagement and marketing. The Hotcourses Group is now integrated into our global team as IDP Connect.

Launches computer-delivered IELTS

IDP launches its first computer-delivered IELTS dedicated computer labs in Australia in preparation for a global rollout. This was a significant innovation in IELTS' history, as test- takers now have more choice, and faster results.

Celebrates 30 years of bringing the industry together

In collaboration with the International Education Association of Australia, IDP celebrates 30 years of hosting the Australian International Education Conference.

2011

2017

2012

2016

2015

2018

Foundations for future growth

In line with celebrating our 50th anniversary, we have built the global platform which will connect our global community to their goals.

In doing so, we have shifted our focus from an analogue service, to delivering an omni- channel experience driven by smart insights.

With solid foundations for future growth, we are excited to support more students unlock their potential through education.

2019

Lists on the Australian

Securities Exchange

IDP becomes a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Extends multi-destination strategy into New Zealand.

Extends multi-destination strategy into the United Kingdom and Canada.

Extends multi-destination strategy to Ireland.

IDP Annual Report 2019

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 23:31:05 UTC
