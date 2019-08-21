Log in
Idp Education : Appendix 4E & Financial Report for FY19 Opens in a new Window

08/21/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

IDP EDUCATION LIMITED

ABN 59 117 676 463

Financial Report

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Appendix 4E

IDP EDUCATION LIMITED

ABN 59 117 676 463

Year ended 30 June 2019

Results for Announcement to the Market

Revenue from ordinary activities

Net profit for the year attributable to the owners of IDP Education Limited

Dividends

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Movement

Movement

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

598,136

487,155

110,981

22.8%

66,627

51,524

15,103

29.3%

Amount per

Franked amount per

ordinary share

ordinary share

cents

cents

FY18 final dividend paid

6.50

3.90

FY19 interim dividend paid

12.00

6.00

FY19 final dividend (declared after balance date)

7.50

3.38

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividends

10 September 2019

Dividend payment date

26 September 2019

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

cents

Cents

Net tangible assets per share

6.50

(14.99)

Net assets per share

60.63

40.46

Net tangible assets are defined as the net assets less intangible assets and capitalised development costs.

A significant proportion of the Group's assets are intangible in nature totalling $137.7m, including software, goodwill, identifiable intangible assets relating to businesses acquired and capitalised development costs. These assets are excluded from the calculation of net tangible assets per share.

Other information required by Listing Rule 4.3A

The remainder of information requiring disclosure to comply with Listing Rule 4.3A is contained in the Financial Report (which includes the Directors' report).

1

Contents

Directors' report.........................................................................................................................................................................

3

Remuneration Report ....................................................................................................................................................

20

Auditor's independence declaration ......................................................................................................................................

38

Financial report ........................................................................................................................................................................

39

Directors' declaration ..............................................................................................................................................................

94

Independent auditor's report ..................................................................................................................................................

95

2

Directors' Report

Directors' report

The Directors of IDP Education Limited, present the financial report of IDP Education Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities (the Group or IDP) for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

Operating and financial review

Introduction

A summary of IDP's consolidated financial results for the year ending 30 June 2019 ("FY19") is set out below. The financial performance of the company during the year was strong with another record year for revenue and earnings.

Summary Financials (A$m)

Growth

Unit

FY19**

FY18

$m

%

Total Revenue

A$m

598.1

487.2

110.9

22.8%

Gross Profit

A$m

334.1

269.5

64.6

24.0%

EBIT

A$m

97.1

75.9

21.2

28.0%

NPAT

A$m

66.3

51.5

14.8

28.8%

NPAT (Adjusted) *

A$m

68.7

55.3

13.4

24.2%

EPS

cents

26.3

20.6

5.7

27.7%

EPS (Adjusted) *

cents

27.2

22.1

5.1

23.1%

Debt

A$m

60.5

63.9

-3.4

-5.3%

*The table above includes a measure of "adjusted" NPAT and "adjusted" Earnings Per Share ("EPS"). These measures exclude amortisation of intangible assets acquired through business combinations from the calculation. This amortisation charge in FY18 and FY19 relates primarily to the acquisition of Hotcourses which was completed on 31 January 2017.

The Directors believe these adjustments and other non-IFRS measures included in this report are relevant and useful in measuring the financial performance of the company. Later in the report the Directors also present "underlying" financial measures which remove the impact of foreign exchange movements during the year. The Directors believe that these "adjusted" and "underlying" metrics provide the best measure to assess the performance of the Group by excluding the impact of currency movements, non-cash intangible asset amortisation generated from business combinations from the reported IFRS measures.

  • The Group has adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard, AASB 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers from 1 July 2018. The impact from the adoption of the new accounting standard is not material to the FY19 results. The impact to FY19 was $0.2m increase to revenue and $0.2m decrease to NPAT. The FY18 comparatives have not been restated as permitted by the standard.

Review of Operations

IDP has a global footprint and a diversified business model across its four business lines. As a result, the aggregate performance of the company for any given year is driven by a large number of variables across many countries. This report provides a high-level summary of the highlights and key drivers during the year.

The performance of IDP in FY19 represents a continuation of the strong organic growth that the company has been experiencing over the past seven years. This growth has been underpinned by the ongoing global growth in the international education industry and the central role of English as a key global language. IDP has a global footprint and diversified business model that benefits from these global trends.

From an international education perspective, the key macro drivers remained supportive during FY19. IDP's key destination markets for student placement Australia, UK and Canada remain an attractive destination for international students.

IDP's largest student destination (by volume), Australia, continues to benefit from favourable regulatory settings, a reputation for high quality education and a safe and friendly living environment. Increased volumes from India and other parts of South Asia

3

Directors' Report

underpinned the ongoing growth of the industry for Australian education providers, while China after a long period of expansion had a small decline during the year.

IDP's second largest market, the UK, remains a very attractive destination for students seeking a high quality education. Whilst regulatory settings, particularly relating to post-study work rights, remain relatively restrictive, the UK industry saw solid growth in total international student volumes this year. IDP recorded strong growth in UK student volumes during the year. Whilst benefitting from the broader industry growth, IDP's performance largely reflected an increased market share across its source countries.

The Canadian market had another outstanding year with total student volumes growing very strongly relative to FY18. Canada's open and inviting regulatory settings with government policies designed to attract international students has underpinned the strong performance over the last four years. IDP has benefited from this dynamic with increasing levels of interest from prospective students in our source countries for study in Canada.

Sentiment towards the US as an international education destination remains mixed. Concerns over the openness of the country and safety for international students continue to impact aggregate demand. Despite these events impacting the overall market, demand for the US from IDP countries increased during the year, particularly for post graduate study.

IDP's English language testing business continues to benefit from the increased global mobility of students, workers and migrants to the main English speaking countries. The number of IELTS tests conducted by IDP in each period is however influenced by a diverse and complex range of microeconomic factors across more than 50 IDP IELTS countries. The performance of the company's IELTS operations is influenced by factors such as: economic conditions in the local economy; demand for overseas study and work; immigration policies and visa settings by the key English-speaking countries, and currency fluctuations. Competition is also a key factor and the recognition by governments and other organisations of alternative English tests also influences IELTS test volumes.

IDP views and manages its business on a geographic basis. Country and regional management are responsible for all activities in their geographic region across each of the company's key products (Student Placement, English Language Testing, English Language Teaching and Digital Marketing and Events). As a result, the company's key reporting segments comprise geographic regions. The sections below discuss the company's results across its three geographic regions.

Asia

The table below shows the company's results across its Asian region which includes the following countries: Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Asia Segment - Financial Summary

Growth

Unit

FY19

FY18

$m

%

Total Revenue

A$m

391.8

304.9

86.9

28.5%

EBIT

A$m

113.6

82.6

31.0

37.5%

EBIT Margin

%

29%

27%

% of Total Group Revenue

%

65%

63%

% of Total Group EBIT (Excl Corporate

Overheads)

%

73%

67%

Asia posted another strong year of growth and continued to be a key driver of the company's profitability with 73% of group EBIT (excluding corporate overhead) coming from the region. The region includes both India and China which are the key engines of growth for the international education industry more broadly. These countries have large populations that are experiencing rising wealth and a high propensity to invest in education both domestically and abroad.

In India, IDP performed very strongly during the year with revenue growth of 38%, the company's performance benefited from strong student demand for placement into higher education courses to Australia and Canada and growth in market share of students placed in Australia, Canada and the UK. IDP IELTS volume growth in the second half was impacted by a short-term market share shift to the British Council in the Punjab region of India, and the college exam schedules in India being impacted by the general election. IELTS volume growth in India for the full year were still very strong at 18%.

In China, IDP delivered another solid year of growth with student placement revenue rising 20%. This was underpinned by a 68% increase in volumes to the UK.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 22:32:03 UTC
