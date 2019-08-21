Idp Education : Appendix 4E & Financial Report for FY19 Opens in a new Window

Directors' Report

underpinned the ongoing growth of the industry for Australian education providers, while China after a long period of expansion had a small decline during the year.

IDP's second largest market, the UK, remains a very attractive destination for students seeking a high quality education. Whilst regulatory settings, particularly relating to post-study work rights, remain relatively restrictive, the UK industry saw solid growth in total international student volumes this year. IDP recorded strong growth in UK student volumes during the year. Whilst benefitting from the broader industry growth, IDP's performance largely reflected an increased market share across its source countries.

The Canadian market had another outstanding year with total student volumes growing very strongly relative to FY18. Canada's open and inviting regulatory settings with government policies designed to attract international students has underpinned the strong performance over the last four years. IDP has benefited from this dynamic with increasing levels of interest from prospective students in our source countries for study in Canada.

Sentiment towards the US as an international education destination remains mixed. Concerns over the openness of the country and safety for international students continue to impact aggregate demand. Despite these events impacting the overall market, demand for the US from IDP countries increased during the year, particularly for post graduate study.

IDP's English language testing business continues to benefit from the increased global mobility of students, workers and migrants to the main English speaking countries. The number of IELTS tests conducted by IDP in each period is however influenced by a diverse and complex range of microeconomic factors across more than 50 IDP IELTS countries. The performance of the company's IELTS operations is influenced by factors such as: economic conditions in the local economy; demand for overseas study and work; immigration policies and visa settings by the key English-speaking countries, and currency fluctuations. Competition is also a key factor and the recognition by governments and other organisations of alternative English tests also influences IELTS test volumes.

IDP views and manages its business on a geographic basis. Country and regional management are responsible for all activities in their geographic region across each of the company's key products (Student Placement, English Language Testing, English Language Teaching and Digital Marketing and Events). As a result, the company's key reporting segments comprise geographic regions. The sections below discuss the company's results across its three geographic regions.

Asia

The table below shows the company's results across its Asian region which includes the following countries: Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Asia Segment - Financial Summary

Growth Unit FY19 FY18 $m % Total Revenue A$m 391.8 304.9 86.9 28.5% EBIT A$m 113.6 82.6 31.0 37.5% EBIT Margin % 29% 27% % of Total Group Revenue % 65% 63% % of Total Group EBIT (Excl Corporate Overheads) % 73% 67%

Asia posted another strong year of growth and continued to be a key driver of the company's profitability with 73% of group EBIT (excluding corporate overhead) coming from the region. The region includes both India and China which are the key engines of growth for the international education industry more broadly. These countries have large populations that are experiencing rising wealth and a high propensity to invest in education both domestically and abroad.

In India, IDP performed very strongly during the year with revenue growth of 38%, the company's performance benefited from strong student demand for placement into higher education courses to Australia and Canada and growth in market share of students placed in Australia, Canada and the UK. IDP IELTS volume growth in the second half was impacted by a short-term market share shift to the British Council in the Punjab region of India, and the college exam schedules in India being impacted by the general election. IELTS volume growth in India for the full year were still very strong at 18%.

In China, IDP delivered another solid year of growth with student placement revenue rising 20%. This was underpinned by a 68% increase in volumes to the UK.