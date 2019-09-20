Idp Education : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
|
To:
|
IDP Education Limited
|
ABN:
|
59 117 676 463
|
ASX Code:
|
IEL
1. Details of substantial holder
Name: Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd
ABN: 69 131 665 122
This notice is given by Bennelong Funds Management Group Pty Limited on behalf of Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd.
|
The holder became a substantial shareholder on:
|
17 September 2019
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Class of securities
|
Number of
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power
|
|
securities
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
13,898,556
|
13,898,556
|
5.4623%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant
|
Nature of relevant
|
Class and number of
|
interest
|
interest
|
securities
|
Bennelong Australian Equity
|
Investment Manager
|
13,898,556
|
Partners Ltd
|
|
|
|
1
|
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
|
|
|
Persons entitled to
|
|
|
Registered holder
|
be registered as
|
Class and number of
|
Holder of relevant Interest
|
of securities
|
holder
|
securities
|
Bennelong Australian Equity
|
|
|
|
Partners Ltd
|
BNP
|
|
525,832 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Bennelong Australian Equity
|
|
|
|
Partners Ltd
|
Citi
|
|
1,625,044 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Bennelong Australian Equity
|
|
|
|
Partners Ltd
|
NAS
|
|
1,675,513 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Bennelong Australian Equity
|
|
|
|
Partners Ltd
|
RBC
|
|
9,961,296 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Bennelong Australian Equity
|
|
|
|
Partners Ltd
|
RBC Lux
|
|
110,871 Ordinary Shares
|
|
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
|
|
|
Consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class and number
|
Holder of relevant Interest
|
Date of Acquisition
|
Cash
|
Non-cash
|
of securities
|
Bennelong Australian
|
Various
|
Price range:
|
N/A
|
3,232,455
|
$14.5696 -
|
Equity Partners Ltd
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
$17.6882
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
2
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd
|
Level 26, 20 Bond Street, Sydney NSW
|
|
2000
|
|
Signature
|
Print name: Jeffrey Phillips
|
Capacity: Company Secretary
3
