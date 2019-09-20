Idp Education : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

Log in
Idp Education : Becoming a substantial holder

09/20/2019 | 03:22am EDT

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To:

IDP Education Limited

ABN:

59 117 676 463

ASX Code:

IEL

1. Details of substantial holder

Name: Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd

ABN: 69 131 665 122

This notice is given by Bennelong Funds Management Group Pty Limited on behalf of Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd.

The holder became a substantial shareholder on:

17 September 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities

Number of

Person's votes

Voting power

securities

Ordinary

13,898,556

13,898,556

5.4623%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Nature of relevant

Class and number of

interest

interest

securities

Bennelong Australian Equity

Investment Manager

13,898,556

Partners Ltd

1

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Persons entitled to

Registered holder

be registered as

Class and number of

Holder of relevant Interest

of securities

holder

securities

Bennelong Australian Equity

Partners Ltd

BNP

525,832 Ordinary Shares

Bennelong Australian Equity

Partners Ltd

Citi

1,625,044 Ordinary Shares

Bennelong Australian Equity

Partners Ltd

NAS

1,675,513 Ordinary Shares

Bennelong Australian Equity

Partners Ltd

RBC

9,961,296 Ordinary Shares

Bennelong Australian Equity

Partners Ltd

RBC Lux

110,871 Ordinary Shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Consideration

Class and number

Holder of relevant Interest

Date of Acquisition

Cash

Non-cash

of securities

Bennelong Australian

Various

Price range:

N/A

3,232,455

$14.5696 -

Equity Partners Ltd

Ordinary shares

$17.6882

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

2

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd

Level 26, 20 Bond Street, Sydney NSW

2000

Signature

Print name: Jeffrey Phillips

Capacity: Company Secretary

Date:

20 September 2019

3

Disclaimer

Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:21:07 UTC
