Idp Education : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To: IDP Education Limited ABN: 59 117 676 463 ASX Code: IEL

1. Details of substantial holder

Name: Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd

ABN: 69 131 665 122

This notice is given by Bennelong Funds Management Group Pty Limited on behalf of Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd.

The holder became a substantial shareholder on: 17 September 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities Number of Person's votes Voting power securities Ordinary 13,898,556 13,898,556 5.4623%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: