Idp Education : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Idp Education : Change of Director's Interest Notice

10/17/2018 | 02:53am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: IDP Education Limited

ABN 59 117 676 463

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew David BARKLA

Date of last notice

4 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

27 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 1,000,000 Options issued under the IDP Education Employee Incentive Plan ("EIP")

  • 210,807 Performance Rights issued under the EIP

  • 100,000 Ordinary Shares

Class

Performance Rights and Service Rights

Number acquired

  • 49,723 Performance Rights

  • 22,471 Service Rights

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Issued under the IDP Education Employee Incentive Plan for no additional consideration

No. of securities held after change

  • 1,000,000 Options issued under the IDP Education Employee Incentive Plan ("EIP")

  • 260,530 Performance Rights issued under the EIP

  • 22,471 Service Rights issued under the EIP

  • 100,000 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Grant of Performance Rights under the FY19 LTI Award and Service Rights under the Deferred STI Award

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Nil

Date of change

Nil

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Nil

Interest acquired

Nil

Interest disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Nil

Interest after change

Nil

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 00:52:01 UTC
