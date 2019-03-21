Idp Education : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Log in
Idp Education : Change of Director's Interest Notice

0
03/21/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: IDP Education Limited ABN 59 117 676 463

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew David BARKLA

Date of last notice

17 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

20 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 1,000,000 Options issued under the IDP Education Employee Incentive Plan ("EIP")

  • 210,807 Performance Rights issued under the EIP

  • 100,000 Ordinary Shares

Class

Options and Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

280,000 exercised)OrdinaryShares

(Options

Number disposed

280,000 Options exercised, and 280,000 Ordinary shares sold

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Options exercised under the EIP for $403,200 and Ordinary Shares sold for $4,145,555 for net consideration of $3,742,355

No. of securities held after change

  • 720,000 Options issued under the IDP Education Employee Incentive Plan ("EIP")

  • 210,807 Performance Rights issued under the EIP

  • 100,000 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Options exercised as Ordinary Shares under the EIP, and Ordinary Shares sold on-market

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Nil

Date of change

Nil

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Nil

Interest acquired

Nil

Interest disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Nil

Interest after change

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 06:14:06 UTC
