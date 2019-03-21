Idp Education : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: IDP Education Limited ABN 59 117 676 463
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Andrew David BARKLA
|
Date of last notice
|
17 October 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
N/A
|
Date of change
|
20 March 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
-
1,000,000 Options issued under the IDP Education Employee Incentive Plan ("EIP")
-
210,807 Performance Rights issued under the EIP
-
100,000 Ordinary Shares
|
Class
|
Options and Ordinary Shares
|
Number acquired
|
280,000 exercised)OrdinaryShares
(Options
|
Number disposed
|
280,000 Options exercised, and 280,000 Ordinary shares sold
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
Options exercised under the EIP for $403,200 and Ordinary Shares sold for $4,145,555 for net consideration of $3,742,355
|
No. of securities held after change
|
-
720,000 Options issued under the IDP Education Employee Incentive Plan ("EIP")
-
210,807 Performance Rights issued under the EIP
-
100,000 Ordinary Shares
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Options exercised as Ordinary Shares under the EIP, and Ordinary Shares sold on-market
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Nil
|
Nature of interest
|
Nil
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Nil
|
Date of change
|
Nil
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Nil
|
Interest acquired
|
Nil
|
Interest disposed
|
Nil
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Nil
|
Interest after change
|
Nil
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3