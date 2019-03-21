Idp Education : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity: IDP Education Limited ABN 59 117 676 463

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Andrew David BARKLA Date of last notice 17 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 20 March 2019 No. of securities held prior to change  1,000,000 Options issued under the IDP Education Employee Incentive Plan ("EIP")

 210,807 Performance Rights issued under the EIP

 100,000 Ordinary Shares Class Options and Ordinary Shares Number acquired 280,000 exercised)OrdinaryShares (Options Number disposed 280,000 Options exercised, and 280,000 Ordinary shares sold

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Options exercised under the EIP for $403,200 and Ordinary Shares sold for $4,145,555 for net consideration of $3,742,355 No. of securities held after change  720,000 Options issued under the IDP Education Employee Incentive Plan ("EIP")

 210,807 Performance Rights issued under the EIP

 100,000 Ordinary Shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Options exercised as Ordinary Shares under the EIP, and Ordinary Shares sold on-market

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

