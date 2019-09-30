Idp Education : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: IDP Education Limited

ABN 59 117 676 463

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Andrew David BARKLA Date of last notice 3 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 30 September 2019 No. of securities held prior to change • 720,000 Options issued under the IDP Education Employee Incentive Plan ("EIP") • 144,025 Performance Rights issued under the EIP • 238,976 Ordinary Shares Class Performance Rights and Service Rights Number acquired • 38,485 Performance Rights • 15,466 Service Rights Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Issued under the IDP Education Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Employee Incentive Plan for no additional consideration