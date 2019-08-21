Log in
Idp Education : FY19 Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

08/21/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

IDP Education

FY19 Results Presentation

22 August 2019

2 | FY19 Financial Results | 22 August 2019

Strong operating and financial performance

RevenueEBITDANPATANPAT

$598m

$115m

$68.6m

$66.3m

Up 23% v FY18

Up 29% v FY18

Up 24% v FY18

Up 29% v FY18

DividendStudent PlacementEnglish Language Testing English Language Teaching

19.5cps

49,600

1,283,000

94,200

Full year dividend, up 30% on

APFs, up 25% on FY18

IELTS tests, up 12% on FY18

Courses, up 13% on FY18

FY18

3 | FY19 Financial Results | 22 August 2019

Student Placement

English Language Testing

Digital Marketing and Events

English Language Teaching

-

Digital transformation

-

Strong volume

-

Launched B2B division, IDP

- Strong performance by

increasing pipeline

performance in key

Connect

ACE Cambodia,

-

Physical office network

offshore markets

-

Delivered global insights

reinforcing its market

expanded in Pakistan,

-

124 computer-delivered

tools and content services

leadership position

Nepal, India and

IELTS centres opened in

to enable data-driven

Canada

44 countries

customer engagement

-

New services extending

-

Market share gains

strategies

customer engagement

  • Market share gains

4 | FY19 Financial Results | 22 August 2019

Delivering the Platform

The foundations for growth

World's

Leading

Global

Digitising

Virtual

Leading

Student

Career

best course

office

contact

student

Agency

CRM and

Essentials

support

search

network

centre

expos

CMS

28 IDP and 12

9 new

Live in 18

115,000 students

55,000

2,500 counsellors

Almost 20,000

Pilot internship

Hotcourses

offices, taking

countries

attended events

leads from

and teams

services sold

program

International

to 127 offices

in FY19

China and

connected

in FY19

launched

sites connected

in the student

India virtual

into platform

placement

agency

network

in FY19

5 | FY19 Financial Results | 22 August 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 22:32:04 UTC
