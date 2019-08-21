Idp Education : FY19 Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

IDP Education
FY19 Results Presentation
Strong operating and financial performance
RevenueEBITDANPATANPAT
|
$598m
|
$115m
|
$68.6m
|
$66.3m
|
Up 23% v FY18
|
Up 29% v FY18
|
Up 24% v FY18
|
Up 29% v FY18
DividendStudent PlacementEnglish Language Testing English Language Teaching
|
19.5cps
|
49,600
|
1,283,000
|
94,200
|
Full year dividend, up 30% on
|
APFs, up 25% on FY18
|
IELTS tests, up 12% on FY18
|
Courses, up 13% on FY18
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
Student Placement
|
English Language Testing
|
Digital Marketing and Events
|
English Language Teaching
|
-
|
Digital transformation
|
-
|
Strong volume
|
-
|
Launched B2B division, IDP
|
- Strong performance by
|
|
increasing pipeline
|
|
performance in key
|
|
Connect
|
ACE Cambodia,
|
-
|
Physical office network
|
|
offshore markets
|
-
|
Delivered global insights
|
reinforcing its market
|
|
expanded in Pakistan,
|
-
|
124 computer-delivered
|
|
tools and content services
|
leadership position
|
|
Nepal, India and
|
|
IELTS centres opened in
|
|
to enable data-driven
|
|
|
Canada
|
|
44 countries
|
|
customer engagement
|
|
-
|
New services extending
|
-
|
Market share gains
|
|
strategies
|
|
|
customer engagement
|
|
|
|
|
Delivering the Platform
The foundations for growth
|
World's
|
Leading
|
Global
|
Digitising
|
Virtual
|
Leading
|
Student
|
Career
|
best course
|
office
|
contact
|
student
|
Agency
|
CRM and
|
Essentials
|
support
|
search
|
network
|
centre
|
expos
|
|
CMS
|
|
|
28 IDP and 12
|
9 new
|
Live in 18
|
115,000 students
|
55,000
|
2,500 counsellors
|
Almost 20,000
|
Pilot internship
|
Hotcourses
|
offices, taking
|
countries
|
attended events
|
leads from
|
and teams
|
services sold
|
program
|
International
|
to 127 offices
|
|
in FY19
|
China and
|
connected
|
in FY19
|
launched
|
sites connected
|
in the student
|
|
|
India virtual
|
|
|
|
into platform
|
placement
|
|
|
agency
|
|
|
|
|
network
|
|
|
in FY19
|
|
|
