Idrive Releases Next-Gen Video Telematics Fleet Manager Platform

Idrive released its groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Video Telematics Fleet Manager Platform, iris. The idrive iris platform delivers limitless knowledge for next-generation driver monitoring. Idrive is a leading provider of Computer Vision Technology and Artificial Intelligence for driver safety and fleet management.

Iris is an all-in-one online platform that allows customers to manage their fleet entirely from a secure cloud-based AI platform. This smart, flexible and scalable platform gives transportation companies of all sizes the ability to access video telematics, AI features, reports and analytics, driver coaching, and fleet management tools seamlessly from one place.

“Having this resource allows our customers to be very hands-on with their fleet, in a way that doesn’t take up hours of their time,” stated Sean O’Neil, CEO of idrive. Data collected from idrive’s intelligent dash camera is automatically uploaded to the iris cloud. Videos are then auto-organized, analyzed and scored into actionable data that fleet managers can access in a snapshot.

For users wanting to dive deeper into their collected data, iris makes that available to them at the click of a button. Customers can get detailed data on each driver, vehicle, and location and can generate reports showing which employees' driving habits are saving or costing them the most money.

Iris is the product of years of development in AI technology that shows the increased need to deliver critical data to our customers in an easy to use manner. Idrive’s rapid growth over the years has led it to provide extremely accurate verified video data that is unmatched in the industry. In order to fuel its rapid growth, idrive will be opening a first-round capital raise beginning in September.

For more information, call 1(805) 308-6094, email info@idriveglobal.com or visit www.idriveglobal.com.

About idrive, Inc.:

Idrive, Inc., is a global leader in Video Telematics and Artificial Intelligence based services for the transportation industry. With over 10 years in the industry and one of the world’s biggest repositories of labeled and verified video data, idrive’s intelligent systems are enhanced by billions of miles of driving data, deep learning and industry insights to produce a leading product that has saved hundreds of lives by preventing collisions through improved driving behavior. Idrive engineers and manufactures its products in-house and its award-winning AI cameras are made in the USA. For all the latest idrive news follow us: Facebook and Twitter @idriveGlobal and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/idriveglobal/ or visit our news page at www.idriveglobal.com/blog/.

