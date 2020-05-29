Log in
Idriverplus Joins the “Automate with Velodyne” Ecosystem

05/29/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

Velodyne Lidar and Idriverplus Expand Cooperation to Globally Promote Idriverplus Mobile Robotic Solutions

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Idriverplus today announced an expanded partnership and Idriverplus inclusion into the Automated with Velodyne integrator ecosystem, which helps companies grow their businesses while using Velodyne lidar technology. Through the program, Velodyne will further collaborate with Idriverplus to support its continued innovation and promote Idriverplus autonomous vehicles, including street cleaners, passenger cars and logistics vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005589/en/

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Idriverplus announced an expanded partnership and Idriverplus inclusion into the Automated with Velodyne integrator ecosystem, which helps companies grow their businesses while using Velodyne lidar technology. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Idriverplus announced an expanded partnership and Idriverplus inclusion into the Automated with Velodyne integrator ecosystem, which helps companies grow their businesses while using Velodyne lidar technology. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

Recently, Velodyne signed a multi-year sales agreement with Idriverplus to provide Puck™ sensors for the mass production of autonomous vehicles. Idriverplus plans to place thousands of units of its unmanned, electric street cleaning vehicles, called WOXIAOBAI, into commercial operation in China. Each vehicle is equipped with two Puck sensors to help provide security and perception. WOXIAOBAI is already deployed in Germany, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and the United States.

“Velodyne’s groundbreaking lidar sensors deliver the outstanding quality and broad production scale we need to deliver our autonomous vehicles to worldwide markets,” said Dr. Zhang Dezhao, CEO, Idriverplus. “By becoming part of the Automated with Velodyne ecosystem, Idriverplus will work closely with Velodyne in global promotional and deployment activities.”

Velodyne and Idriverplus have a long-standing relationship of working together on innovation and marketing. At CES 2020, Idriverplus demonstrated its driverless technology at the Velodyne booth. The Idriverplus WOXIAOBAI was on exhibit at Velodyne Lidar’s 2019 World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology.

“We are committed to working in partnership with Idriverplus to help them advance their highly innovative solutions and achieve business growth,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO, Velodyne Lidar. “Idriverplus autonomous vehicles provide a showcase example of how our lidar sensors enable companies to achieve the performance and scalability needed for mass commercialization.”

There are currently close to 50 companies in the Automated with Velodyne program. Velodyne strives to provide ecosystem members with technical, sales, marketing and distribution channel service and support. Program partners may use Velodyne lidar technologies to build solutions serving a wide range of applications, including automotive advanced driver assistance (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, mapping, industrial, smart city, drone/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), robotics and security.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor software and technology. Velodyne’s founder, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Prime™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.


© Business Wire 2020
