Ieso Digital Health Chooses Privitar to Maintain Data Security and Accelerate Innovation in Mental Healthcare

Ieso is the creator of a leading digital mental health delivery
platform, offering cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) in real time via
written conversation online in a secure virtual room. Ieso collects data
from sessions and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to
continue training its therapists in best practices. It operates across
the NHS and within a growing number of healthcare providers and payers
in the US.
Privitar’s Publisher product facilitates a consistent, secure, and
highly managed approach to patient data de-identification and enables
Ieso’s innovation efforts while adhering to GDPR and HIPAA compliance
requirements. Implementing de-identification technology enables Ieso’s
data scientists to continue to leverage its unique data set to drive
innovation, improve the delivery of treatments, and ultimately increase
the recovery rates of patients.
Craig Gravina, CTO of Ieso, commented: “Ieso’s mental health service is
underpinned by data science and clinical research utilizing artificial
intelligence technologies to help us achieve our excellent clinical
outcomes. Privitar enables us to continue to unlock the value in our
unique data set while maintaining the protection of the identity of our
patients and their personal health data as we scale.”
Gravina added: “The fact that Privitar has been selected and implemented
by the NHS in the UK, and within common customers in the US, was not
only validation of their solution, but also enables future innovation
that leverages disparate data sets that might not otherwise have been
available. We’re extremely excited about our partnership with Privitar
and close collaboration around future innovation moving forward.”
Jason du Preez, CEO of Privitar, commented: “Some of the most exciting
possibilities for the future of healthcare can be realized through data
science, but this must be done with the utmost respect for patient
privacy. We look forward to this collaboration with Ieso on the
effective application of privacy enhancing technologies as part of their
leading CBT platform.”
Privitar is leading the development of innovative, ethical data use with
an uncompromising approach to data privacy in the healthcare sector. It
has secured high profile customers, including NHS Digital and Sensyne
Health. Privitar software defends against the threat of advanced privacy
attacks and protects data using the latest privacy techniques, allowing
healthcare companies such as Ieso to analyze patient data to improve
care while remaining compliant with privacy regulations.
Privitar licenses software products that employ leading privacy
enhancing techniques. It does not handle or process any personal data as
part of its client work. Nevertheless, it helps customers such as Ieso
to ensure that their platforms comply with regulatory standards,
including GDPR in Europe and HIPAA in the US. Ieso is highly committed
to adhering to these regulatory standards, and Privitar will work
closely with them to support them in the area.
ENDS
About Privitar
Privitar
provides data-privacy software to companies and public sector
organisations around the world to protect sensitive data and enable
ethical data analysis. Privitar's software accelerates and automates the
provision of privacy-preserving data, helping customers extract more
business value from their data, generate data-driven insights, and drive
innovation.
Privitar was established in 2014 with headquarters in London and offices
in New York and Paris. The company raised $16m in a Series A funding
round in July 2017, with support from existing investors IQ Capital,
24Haymarket and Illuminate Financial and new funding from Partech
Ventures, CME Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.
Privitar hosts an annual community event -In:Confidence-
with luminary privacy experts and commentators and contributes regularly
to the public discourse on privacy matters. You can read and subscribe
to the latest news and opinions from Privitar here.
For more information, please visit www.privitar.com
About Ieso Digital Health
Ieso Digital Health is a world pioneer in the provision of
digitally-enabled, mental healthcare in the UK and US and use
cutting-edge technology and data science to make best-in-class treatment
available to those who need it. Their award-winning platform supports an
intelligent, outcomes-driven therapist allocation and scheduling system,
whereby patients are assigned to the therapists most likely to deliver a
meaningful clinical outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005796/en/