Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

If Trump kicks out Twitter, there's always Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 01:51pm EDT

If U.S. President Donald Trump goes ahead with his threat to close Twitter, the micro-blogging site can always relocate to Germany.

After Trump threatened to shut down Twitter for advising its users to fact-check his tweets, a senior German official suggested in a light-hearted tweet that the California-based company would be better off in Europe.

"This is an invitation to move to Germany!" Thomas Jarzombek, Berlin's point person for the startup economy, tweeted on Thursday.

"Here you are free to criticize the government as well as to fight fake news. We have a great startup and tech ecosystem, your company would be a perfect fit and I will open any doors for you!"

Trump is expected to order a legal review after objecting to Twitter's handling of tweets by the president that made unsubstantiated claims about fraud in mail-in voting. In a first, the company issued an advisory on Wednesday to check the facts on Trump's tweets.

Jarzombek's offer contrasts with Germany's frequently testy relationship with U.S. social media giants, which face fines of up to 50 million euros ($55 million) if they fail to quickly remove hateful content from their sites.

But Europe's largest economy is also keen to establish itself as a hub for tech entrepreneurship and Twitter Inc would be the ultimate catch.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26pSenator sees U.S. sticking to trade deal with China despite pandemic concerns
RE
02:26pFHFA FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY : Announces New Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac LIBOR Transition Resources
PU
02:21pGeneral Electric cash flow forecast disappoints, shares fall
RE
02:20pLatin America grabs world spotlight for airline bankruptcies
RE
02:19pU.S. state of Arizona files consumer fraud lawsuit against Google
RE
02:10pSmall-business loan terms eased under U.S. House-passed bill
RE
02:06pDakota Territory Resource Corp Announces Acquisition of West Corridor Gold Property
PU
02:06pCITY OF LONG BEACH CA : Southwest Airlines Announces New Service from Long Beach Airport
PU
01:59pWilliams Doesn't See Fed's Support of Economy Causing Inflation Surge
DJ
01:58pCORONAVIRUS INFECTS MORE THAN 3,000 U.S. MEATPACKING WORKERS : union
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
3VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
5MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee rush for JDE Peet's as fast-tracks $2.9 billion ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group