If You Leased an Oil & Gas Leasehold or Working Interest in Oklahoma or Kansas Between December 27, 2007 and April 1, 2013, You May Be Eligible for a Payment from a $6.95 Million Settlement

02/01/2019 | 08:02am EST

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns Charest LLP announces a Settlement with Chesapeake Energy Corp., Chesapeake Exploration, L.L.C., Tom L. Ward, and their affiliates (collectively, "Chesapeake") in a class action lawsuit about price-fixing and setting low bonus prices paid to landowners in exchange for the right to explore for and produce minerals on the land. The lawsuit claims that Chesapeake and SandRidge Energy, Inc. and SandRidge Exploration and Production, L.L.C. ("SandRidge") unlawfully conspired to fix, raise, maintain or stabilize lease bonuses in the Mississippi Lime Play of the Anadarko Basin Region, to reduce bonus payments to the landowners.

You are included in the Settlement if you (individual or entity): owned land within the Mississippi Lime Play); and at any time between December 27, 2007 and April 1, 2013; you signed a lease with Chesapeake or SandRidge (or their affiliates or agents, such as landmen) that gave them the right to explore for and produce minerals that you own; and Chesapeake or SandRidge (or their affiliates or agents, such as landmen) paid you a bonus payment in connection with that lease.

The Settlement will create a $6.95 million Settlement Fund that will be used to pay eligible Class Members who submit valid claims.You will need to complete and submit a Proof of Claim by June 24, 2019. Claims may be submitted online at www.anadarkosettlement.com.

If you want to keep your right to sue Chesapeake or SandRidge, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement Class by April 4, 2019. If you stay in the Settlement Class, you may object to the Settlement by April 4, 2019.

The Court will hold a hearing on April 25, 2019 to consider whether to approve the Settlement and approve Class Counsel's request of attorneys' fees of up to one-third of the Settlement Fund, plus reimbursement of costs and expenses. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense.

For more information call 1-844-833-3816 or visit www.anadarkosettlement.com.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/if-you-leased-an-oil--gas-leasehold-or-working-interest-in-oklahoma-or-kansas-between-december-27--2007-and-april-1--2013--you-may-be-eligible-for-a-payment-from-a-6-95-million-settlement-300786221.html

SOURCE Burns Charest LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
