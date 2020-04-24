If You Need Cash Now, Don't Ignore the Tax Bill That Could Come Later

By Laura Saunders

The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on the U.S. economy, with 26 million workers newly unemployed and plenty more people jolted by declines in their retirement and brokerage accounts.

Americans at all economic levels are looking to free up cash. As they do, they should pay attention to taxes, which can determine which strategy makes the most sense.

For example, one strapped family could find that taking money out of a child's 529 education-savings plan has a lower total tax cost than withdrawing from their IRA or 401(k) retirement savings. Another family that has profits in long-held stocks might be able use a sale of losers to wipe out taxes on a sale of winners.

Laid-off workers may not know that unemployment compensation, which got a recent boost from Congress, is itself taxable income. If they can, they may want to sign up to have some of the check set aside this year to avoid a bad tax-time surprise next year.

In a financial crisis like the current one, taxes aren't everything. "When the airplane is on fire in midair, you may not be worried about the cost of the parachute," says Troy Lewis, an accountant and adviser based in Draper, Utah.

Still, smart tax planning can avoid pitfalls and yield more cash for pressing needs. Here are the tax effects of common strategies for filling a cash hole.

Collecting unemployment. The amount of this pay and its duration vary greatly from state to state. The stimulus bill passed by Congress last month added an extra $600 a week for up to four months for millions of unemployed workers.

This pay is taxable by Uncle Sam, while state taxes vary. For example, New York taxes unemployment compensation, while California doesn't. Recipients can elect to have a flat 10% withheld for federal taxes by filling out Form W-4V when they sign up. Some may choose not to because they need the money badly now, but they'll face a reckoning later: Early in 2021, recipients will receive a Form 1099-G reporting unemployment compensation to them and to the IRS.

Taking funds from IRAs and 401(k)s. In response to the pandemic, Congress has relaxed rules on borrowings and early withdrawals from tax-sheltered retirement plans such as individual retirement accounts and 401(k) plans this year. As a result, some savers will be able to access up to $200,000 through a combination of withdrawals and plan loans, according to retirement-plan specialist Ed Slott.

Savers are typically eligible for these benefits if they, their spouses or dependents have contracted the virus or lost earnings due to it. For those who want to get money from 401(k) and similar workplace accounts, the plan sponsor also has to opt into the new rules.

Those who qualify can take out a total of $100,000 from traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, traditional and Roth 401(k)s and similar plans, and Congress has waived the 10% penalty for early withdrawals by people younger than 59 1/2 . While such withdrawals are usually taxable, savers have up to three years to put the payout back into the account. If they don't plan to put the money back, they can spread the tax due over those three years.

The new law also allows coronavirus-affected participants in 401(k) and similar plans to borrow up to $100,000 from them this year, double the previous limit. Borrowers with new or existing 401(k) loans can delay payments due in 2020 for up to a year. No borrowing is allowed from IRAs.

Tapping Your Home. Some homeowners may look to tap the equity in their home for cash or want to refinance to lock in a lower monthly payment. If so, they should be careful of the tax consequences -- especially of "cash-out" refinancings that in the past have freed up funds by raising the borrowing against a home.

The 2017 tax overhaul imposed new limits on the deductibility of interest on home-mortgage debt. However, homeowners can still deduct interest on up to $1 million of mortgage debt on up to two homes, as long as the debt was in place by Dec. 15, 2017, according Evan Liddiard, a tax specialist with the National Association of Realtors. If not, the limit is interest on $750,000 of debt on up to two homes.

For the mortgage interest on a refinancing to remain fully deductible, it can't exceed the existing amount of debt and the term must remain the same. For example, say that John had a $1 million mortgage that he has paid down to $800,000. He can refinance the $800,000 debt and continue to deduct the interest if the new loan has the same term as the old one, says Mr. Liddiard.

But if the new loan is for $900,000 and John pockets $100,000 of cash, only the interest on $750,000 is deductible, says Mr. Liddiard. And if Susan has a $200,000 mortgage that she refinances for $250,000, she can only deduct interest on $200,000.

As for home-equity loans or lines of credit: the 2017 overhaul took away homeowners' ability to deduct interest on $100,000 of this debt, no matter what it was used for. Now the interest on these loans and lines of credit is deductible only if the borrowing is used to buy, build, or improve a home. The debt also must be secured by the home where that work is being done.

Withdrawing from a 529 education-savings account. These accounts are typically set up by parents or grandparents to pay education expenses for children or grandchildren. There's no federal tax deduction for contributions, although about two-thirds of the states offer deductions. The contributions grow tax-free, and withdrawals are tax-free if they're used to pay eligible expenses.

Taxes on funds withdrawn for non-eligible expenses, such as to free up cash, are often complicated. Withdrawals are prorated to reflect the total amount of contributions and earnings in an account. So if the account is 70% contributions and 30% earnings, a withdrawal is assumed to consist of 70% contributions and 30% earnings.

The earnings portion of a withdrawal is subject to federal tax plus a 10% penalty and often state taxes as well. If there was a state-tax deduction for the contribution, part or all will need to be paid back. However, there's no tax or penalty on the contribution portion of the withdrawal, according to Mark Kantrowitz, the publisher of SavingforCollege.com.

"If contributions to the account are much higher than earnings, the cost of pulling money out of a 529 plan can be fairly low," he says.

A reminder for families with children in college now: refunds of college expenses this year that were paid with 529 plan funds should be returned to the 529 plan within 60 days, says Mr. Kantrowitz. If not, they could be subject to tax and a 10% penalty.

Selling securities in a taxable account. Investors who have both winners and losers in taxable accounts -- as opposed to retirement accounts -- can sell some of both and use the losses to offset gains on the winners and minimize or avoid capital-gains tax. Excess net losses up to $3,000 can offset tax on ordinary income such as wages or interest, and unused losses carry over for future use.

Single filers with taxable income less than $40,000 and married couples with less than $80,000 in 2020 can benefit from a zero tax rate on long-term capital gains, which are on assets held longer than a year.

Sellers with higher incomes for 2020 should beware of the 3.8% surtax on net investment income if adjusted gross income exceeds $250,000 for most married couples, or $200,000 for most singles. The surtax applies to the investment income above those thresholds.

Borrowing against a portfolio. Asset values are down, but investors with portfolios in taxable accounts (not retirement accounts such as 401(k)s and IRAs) may be able to borrow against their assets at good rates.

This borrowing is called a margin loan. The amount of the loan and the interest rate on it will depend on the broker's assessment of factors like the size of the account and how marketable the assets are. If the holdings shrink while the loan is in force, the broker often has the right to sell them -- so pay careful attention to the terms, given today's volatile markets.

Interest on margin loans isn't deductible if it's used for some purposes, such as to pay college tuition or credit card debt, but it will likely be deductible if it's used to make other investments.

Interest on margin loans used to invest in a business is a tricky area, as it may or may not be deductible, says Mr. Lewis. He advises business owners considering them to get good tax advice up front.

Selling a "collectible." Under the tax code, collectibles are items such as artwork, rugs, gems, stamps, some coins and other objects that have value based on rarity.

For individual owners (as opposed to dealers), the tax treatment of collectibles is unusual. Tax is due on the net gain or profit when the item sold, but the rates vary from those on assets like stock.

After the sale, the gain is added to the seller's other income and taxed at ordinary income rates, like wages, up to a top rate of 28%. But the tax due can be lower or even zero if the gain is offset by capital losses.

Here's a simplified example. If the owner of a painting sells it for a profit of $20,000 this year and that person also has $20,000 of losses on sales of stocks held in taxable accounts, then losses on the stock could eliminate tax on the gain on the painting.

Mr. Lewis warns that the income from selling collectibles is subject to the 3.8% surtax on net investment income described in the section on Selling Securities. It can also reduce eligibility for a full 20% deduction under Section 199A for small-business owners. This year the cap for the full write-off is $326,600 of taxable income for married couples and $163,300 for single filers.

