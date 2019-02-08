If You Purchased Or Otherwise Acquired NantKwest Common Stock In Or Traceable To NantKwest's July 28, 2015 IPO, Your Rights May Be Affected By The Settlement Of This Action

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Class Action Administration

A hearing will be held in Sudunagunta v. NantKwest, Inc. Case No. 16-cv-1947-MWF (JEMx) (the "Action") on April 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Michael W. Fitzgerald in Courtroom 5A of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, First Street Courthouse, 350 West First Street, Los Angeles, California 90012, to determine: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the Class's claims against the Defendants for $12,000,000 should be approved as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair, just, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the Court should permanently enjoin the assertion of any claims that arise from or relate to the subject matter of the Action; (4) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against the Defendants as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement filed with the Court; (5) whether the application by Class Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved; and (6) whether the Class Plaintiffs' application for reimbursement of costs and expenses should be granted.

This Action alleges that NantKwest, certain of its former officers and directors, and the underwriters for NantKwest's IPO made material misrepresentations in violation of the Securities Act of 1933 in the Registration Statement for NantKwest's July 28, 2015 IPO. Defendants deny all of Class Plaintiffs' allegations.

How to File a Claim

To share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim, postmarked to the Settlement Administrator no later than April 26, 2019. Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim by April 26, 2019, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the settlement of the Action. If you are a member of the Class and do not request exclusion, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Action, including, but not limited to, the Judgments, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.

If you have not received a copy of the Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement or exclude yourself from the Settlement), and a Proof of Claim form, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice) and other settlement documents, by calling 1-888-663-1726, or online at www.nantkwestsecuritieslitigation.com, or by writing to:

NantKwest Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91230

Seattle, WA 98111

Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court. Inquiries may also be made to a representative of Plaintiffs' Counsel:

Joshua B. Silverman, Esq.

POMERANTZ LLP

Ten South LaSalle Street

Suite 3505

Chicago, IL 60603

Telephone: (312) 377-1181

David J. Stone

BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE P.C.

885 Third Avenue, Suite 3040

New York, NY 10022

Telephone: (212) 308-5858

Class Counsel

How to File an Exclusion

If you desire to be excluded from the Class, you must submit a Request for Exclusion such that it is postmarked or received by April 15, 2019, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All members of the Class who have not requested exclusion from the Class will be bound by the judgments entered in the action even if they do not file a timely Proof of Claim.

How to File an Objection

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, and/or the request by Plaintiffs' Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses. Any objections may be filed with the court and must be sent to Plaintiffs' Counsel postmarked or received by April 15, 2019, in the manner and form explained in the Notice.

