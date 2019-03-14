Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ifo institute cuts German 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.6 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 05:07am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Ifo institute has slashed its 2019 growth forecast for Europe's largest economy to 0.6 percent from 1.1 percent due to weaker foreign demand for industrial goods, it said on Thursday.

"Industry won't drive overall growth. Global demand for German products is weak because the world economy is losing further steam," Ifo economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aEU competition head unlikely to rule on UK tax probe this month
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:10aGerman economy likely grew moderately in first-quarter - Economy Ministry
RE
05:09aPTB PHYSIKALISCH TECHNISCHE BUNDESANSTALT : Testing the symmetry of space-time by means of atomic clocks
PU
05:09aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Commission welcomes agreement to better protect geographical indications
PU
05:09aNOL NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES : Australia & New Zealand - Container Cleaning Fee
PU
05:09aPETA PEOPLE FOR ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS : Federal Probe of Slaughterhouse Sought After Workers Slit Conscious Goat's Throat and Repeatedly Shoot Cows in the Head
PU
05:07aIfo institute cuts German 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.6 percent
RE
04:57aChina PBOC February Net Forex Sales at CNY330 Million
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : MIKE RAMPS UP WAR ON DEBENHAMS

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.