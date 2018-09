"We are currently facing a strong economic upswing in Germany," Ifo economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said in a statement. "It will be largely driven by private consumption this year and next, helped by rising employment and strong income growth," he added.

Ifo forecasts gross domestic product growth rates of 1.9 percent in 2019 and 1.7 percent in 2020.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Seythal)