Igloo Announces the Launch of All-New Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Inspired Playmates

08/15/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Igloo announces the launch of the all new Playmate collection featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, which showcases the characters’ iconic ears and captures the essence of the true originals of Disney.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005689/en/

Igloo announces the launch of all new Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Inspired Playmates (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 1928, Mickey Mouse and his eternal sweetheart Minnie Mouse have been the ambassadors of The Walt Disney Company. Mickey Mouse is one of the world's most recognizable and beloved characters, and continues to inspire originality, and happiness in the world today. In celebration of these timeless icons, Igloo has created a Playmate® collection for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse fans alike.

“The best part about Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse is that no matter your age, they capture a feeling of nostalgia. Mickey and Minnie Mouse have the ability to bring families together, which is really what Igloo embodies,” says Brian Garofalow, VP of Marketing and Ecommerce at Igloo. “We have helped make the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible, and we allow families to play and dream together - just like Disney.”

The full collection includes:

  • Mickey Mouse Ears - Playmate Pal
    • The ears that have taken the world by storm are featured prominently on this 16 quart capacity, Playmate Elite.
  • Minnie Mouse Ears - Playmate Pal
    • The iconic ears that represent the pure happiness of Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse, this Playmate Elite features Minnie’s beautiful ears and bow on this 16 quart cooler.
  • Mickey Mouse - Playmate Mini
    • This stylish and colorful Mickey Mouse printed, 4 quart capacity cooler showcases a rainbow of miniature Mickeys.
  • Minnie Mouse Polka Dots - Playmate Mini
    • The vibrant 4 quart capacity cooler is classy and timeless with red and white polkadots, a staple of Minnie’s closet.

This collection will be available for purchase Summer 2019 with available select retail partners and at www.igloocoolers.com.

About Igloo Products Corp.

Texas-based Igloo Products Corp. is an international designer, manufacturer, and marketer of coolers, drink containers and supporting accessories. For 70 years, the Igloo brand has been synonymous with quality, durability and innovation since originating the cooler category in 1947 and remains the number one cooler brand worldwide today. Offering more than 500 different products, Igloo products are sold by more than 110 thousand retail storefronts around the world.


© Business Wire 2019
