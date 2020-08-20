Log in
Igloo : Reveals REPREVE™ Recycled Softside Cooler Collection

08/20/2020 | 04:47pm EDT

Today, Igloo released their softside cooler collection woven with REPREVE™, a unique fiber created from recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles. In an ongoing effort and commitment to do more while using less, Igloo’s REPREVE collection includes five new styles, ranging from a 10-can lunch bag to a 36-can backpack. Designed for outdoor adventures or just keeping your lunch cold all day, the Igloo REPREVE collection is now available while supplies last at igloocoolers.com/repreve.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005800/en/

Igloo released their softside cooler collection woven with REPREVE™, a unique fiber created from recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles. (Photo: Business Wire)

“With the intent of promoting a greener lifestyle with sustainable products and waste reduction, the REPREVE softside cooler collection—crafted with recycled plastic bottles—is the perfect addition to our ever-growing ECOCOOL offering,” stated Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer, Igloo Coolers. “As leaders in our category, it is our responsibility to continue to innovate the cooler industry, and our team takes pride in finding new ways to lower our impact on the planet by offering products and utilizing materials that are biodegradable, recycled or contain low environmental impact properties.”

REPREVE is the leading, most trusted branded performance fiber made from recycled materials. Behind the scenes, REPREVE is created from collected recyclables, like used plastic water bottles, that enter a material conversion process where it is chopped, blended and melted into REPREVE chip. From there, it’s transformed into recycled fiber used in the material of Igloo’s new softside cooler bags.

The Igloo REPREVE collection comes in three colorways: black, jade and black cherry. Each of the four cooler bags also includes an antimicrobial, leak-resistant liner that is easy to clean and exterior zipper pocket for dry storage.

Available now, the Igloo REPREVE collection can be purchased at igloocoolers.com/repreve.

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About REPREVE®:

Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 19 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. REPREVE® is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
