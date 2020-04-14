Igloo : and William Murray Golf Release Playmate Cooler

100% of the Profits from All William Murray Golf Playmate Coolers Sold on Igloocoolers.com to Benefit CDC Foundation

Today, Igloo unveiled a limited-edition William Murray Golf Playmate Cooler to support the CDC Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund. Arriving in Murray family tradition, the Playmate Cooler is adorned in the iconic Tartan plaid and features William Murray’s logo. Originally stitched in Scotland, the birthplace of golf, the Tartan plaid pattern identified the Murray family for over three centuries. Secure your limited-edition William Murray Golf Playmate while supplies last: igloocoolers.com/williammurraygolf

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005185/en/

100% of the Profits from All William Murray Golf Playmate Coolers Sold on Igloocoolers.com to Benefit CDC Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Synonymous to William Murray’s golfing heritage, Igloo is all about getting out there and having fun as you create moments,” stated Brian Garofalow, VP of Marketing at Igloo. “From the Caddie Hall of Fame, to the viewpoint of keeping things light hearted and fun with a sense of personality, we are excited to see fans enjoy these Playmates on the course or as the go-to adventure accessory to keep snacks and drinks chilled – both on and off the course.”

The William Murray Cooler is based on the iconic Igloo Playmate Pal 7 Qt design. Infusing golf with some energy and respect of course, the William Murray Playmate is now available for $39.99 and 100% of the profits will benefit the CDC Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund. Also, until April 20th, 100% of the profits from Playmate coolers sold on Igloocoolers.com will benefit the fund.

The CDC Foundation is a catalyst of unleashing the power of collaboration between the CDC, philanthropies, private entities and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world.

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

About Igloo: Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple. As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1500 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8 million square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world. And, through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create, and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About William Murray: William Murray Golf was built with two main points of emphasis: authenticity and tradition. The brand is inspired by The Murray Brothers’ off-the-cuff mentality, and created on the notion that life and golf don’t have to be so serious. Keep it light, have fun, and bring personality onto the course.

Bill Murray and his brothers grew up in the North Suburbs of Chicago caddying and playing golf – in fact they were all inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame. They live their life appreciating and respecting the centuries-old sport we all love.

William Murray Golf is about infusing the game with energy and a little irreverence, while still respecting the game. Who says you have to wear a striped polo and play the traditional 18 holes?

A new tradition begins: Get out there, have fun, and look great doing it.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005185/en/