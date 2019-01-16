Log in
Igneous Partners with PAIGE To Enhance Industry Leading Compute Cluster for Healthcare AI

0
01/16/2019 | 11:01am EST

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, Inc. today announced that PAIGE, a new company focused on revolutionizing clinical diagnosis and treatment in pathology and oncology through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), has selected the Igneous Unstructured Data Management as-a-Service solution to protect and manage the enormous datasets of anonymized tissue images which are at the heart of PAIGE’s mission to develop AI algorithms for diagnosing and treating various forms of cancer. Through its partnership with Igneous, PAIGE will be able to securely and efficiently manage 8 petabytes (PB) of unstructured data, including anonymized tumor scan images and clinical notes, as part of an integrated machine learning-based healthcare AI workflow anchored by an industry-leading Pure Storage FlashBlade and NVIDIA GPU compute cluster.

Igneous provides the intelligent system of record for programmatically protecting PAIGE’s research-critical datasets used to train algorithms that assist in understanding, diagnosing and treating cancer. In addition, Igneous enables PAIGE’s data scientists to process, index, and move datasets as required for iterative model training and feature refinement. Igneous also serves as the long-term protection and retention tier for both the training datasets and results data post-processing.

PAIGE selected Igneous for its API-based object and file support with Pure FlashBlade, the ability to keep data at scale securely onsite in its native file format, as well as the Igneous managed as-a-Service model. The ability to use any file or object protocol provides PAIGE with crucial flexibility to experiment with new analysis technologies and to move quickly as a startup at the forefront of their field.

“We selected Igneous because of its unique ability to organize and protect billions of images and its tight, API-based integration to our Pure Storage/NVIDIA compute cluster used to build our machine learning models,” said Ran Godrich, AI Research Engineer at PAIGE. “PAIGE’s mission is to revolutionize pathology through AI in order to fundamentally improve the efficacy and efficiency of clinical pathology diagnosis, while improving the care of patients around the world. Igneous engineers and experts are helping us realize our mission by developing our data infrastructure in the most secure way possible—not only in storage, but also the data management systems themselves. Their unwavering commitment to our success and the protection of our datasets is absolutely key to building a high-performance compute infrastructure.”

“Enabling researchers and scientists to directly access and use their data, and to collaborate with each other without going through an overburdened IT team—that’s the future of unstructured data management,” said Kiran Bhageshpur, CEO of Igneous. “The cutting-edge research and product development that PAIGE is doing necessitates cutting-edge data management and protection, and we are proud to support them in revolutionizing how to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease.”

About PAIGE
PAIGE is a New York-based startup whose mission is to revolutionize pathology through artificial intelligence to fundamentally improve the efficacy and efficiency of clinical pathology diagnosis, while improving the care of patients around the world. PAIGE is achieving this by bringing together the world’s leading experts in AI, computational pathology, and clinical practice to create a platform that will drive a quantum leap forward in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. For more information, please visit: https://paige.ai/.

About Igneous
Igneous delivers the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, giving data-centric enterprises visibility, protection, and data mobility at scale. Igneous’ API-enabled, cloud-native solution combines all UDM functions so that organizations can see, protect, analyze, and leverage all their unstructured data, wherever datasets and workflows live. Igneous: The right data, in the right place, at the right time. Find out more at igneous.io.

Resources
Igneous and PAIGE Success Story (https://www.igneous.io/resources)
Igneous and PAIGE Success Video (https://www.igneous.io)

Press Contact
Holly Hagerman
Connect Marketing
801.373.7888
hollyh@connectmarketing.com 

Igneous-Systems-logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
