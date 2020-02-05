Ignite Sales Named a “2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology”

Ignite recognized as a top employer in the financial technology industry

Ignite Sales, Inc., the financial industry leader in customer engagement technology, has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent (formerly SourceMedia) and Best Companies Group.

The annual awards program recognizes and honors companies that demonstrate how an empowered and happy workforce can increase productivity and performance. Companies included on this year’s list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory. Ignite ranked third out of the 49 companies included on the coveted list.

To determine the honorees, companies from across the United States participated in a two-part survey process. The surveys evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics to successfully measure the employee experience. The Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

“The competition for talent in technology is intense and companies named to Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology are setting the standard in terms of cultures that help people thrive,” said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director at Arizent.

Ignite understands that life happens and places an emphasis on maintaining a steady work-life balance by offering employees the option to work remotely. As a result, Ignite’s employees are able to provide the best experience, implementation and results for their clients.

“We are thrilled to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology,” said George Noga, CEO of Ignite Sales. “We recognize that our employees play a critical role in helping Ignite provide top-notch products and services to all of our clients, and we strive to cultivate an environment where they feel valued. Without our incredible team, the rapid growth we have seen over the past year would not be possible.”

At Ignite, employees are committed to changing the way banks and credit unions sell products and services. They work together to develop technology that empowers bankers and their customers to easily discover and meet financial needs. Ignite has ramped up its recruitment efforts and, since participating in the survey, has grown its staff by approximately 53 percent. These new hires will be instrumental in business development within the financial industry, positioning the company for strong growth in 2020.

