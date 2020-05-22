Log in
Igor Makovskiy: Rosseti Centre is completing the construction of the first fully digital substation “Sputnik” in the Voronezh region

05/22/2020 | 02:57am EDT
21 May 2020

Specialists of Rosseti Centre have completed the construction and installation works and the installation of the main power and auxiliary equipment at the 110 kV 'Sputnik' substation being built in the Kominternovsky district of the city of Voronezh.

Installed capacity of the power centre is 80 MVA. The main equipment and materials used in the construction of the 110 kV 'Sputnik' substation are manufactured by domestic producers.

Thanks to the use of advanced digital technologies, 100% observability of the energy facility and its remote control on-line are ensured. The observability of technological processes and the possibility of remote diagnostics and monitoring of the technical condition will reduce the operating costs of servicing the substation and ensure high reliability of all systems. All data on the parameters of the substation will go to the Grid Cntrol Centre of the Voronezhenergo branch.

Now at the 'Sputnik' substation, commissioning is underway on the main and auxiliary equipment. The total investment in the construction of the new energy facility exceeds 800 million rubles.

'Sputnik' will be the first digital substation in the region. Its commissioning, which is scheduled for August 2020, will be an important step towards the implementation of the Digital Transformation concept and will improve the quality and reliability of energy supply to consumers of the regional centre,' emphasized General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Igor Makovskiy.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 06:56:01 UTC
