Igor Makovskiy: compliance with all sanitary protection standards during emergency recovery work remains a mandatory requirement

07/17/2020 | 02:21am EDT
16 July 2020

The head of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, Igor Makovskiy, during the next meeting of the headquarters for prevention of coronavirus infection, summed up the interim results of the special epidemiological regime in the companies. He noted that the promptly taken measures for the sanitary protection of personnel and the transition of non-production employees to a remote mode of work became very effective and made it possible to minimize the risk of the spread of the virus within the companies.

Igor Makovskiy noted that since the first day of epidemiological restrictions, Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region have been strictly monitoring the health of employees who stayed full-time to ensure reliable energy supply to consumers in 20 regions where the companies are present.

The staff is provided with medical masks, gloves and antiseptics, daily temperature measurements and regular tests for COVID-19 are performed.

'Taking care of the health of our employees is one of our priorities! And even in the conditions of a special operating mode of our branches due to unfavourable weather conditions, all crews must comply with sanitary protection requirements. This is the direct responsibility of each director of the branch and the chief of the Distribution Zone,' Igor Makovskiy drew special attention during the headquarters meeting.

Now in all 20 branches of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region the first stage of personnel withdrawal from remote operation is being implemented. To do this, employees must pass a coronavirus test, which is carried out at the expense of the enterprises, and get a confirmed negative result. Additional restrictions have been introduced in the premises of branches and Distribution Zones to maintain a social distance of at least 1.5 metres, and regular disinfection of all contact surfaces is carried out.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 06:20:12 UTC
