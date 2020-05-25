Igor Makovskiy: “The implementation of digital projects in Mari El will raise the quality of the services provided to a new level, reduce power outages and the frequency of technological violations”

22 May 2020

During a visit to the Republic of Mari El, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Igor Makovskiy paid special attention to the implementation of digital projects by the branch 'Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Marienergo'.

The head of the company examined the digital Grid Control Centre (GCC), solemnly opened in December 2019 by the head of Rosseti's Group Pavel Livinskiy. From the Grid Control Centre, the very 'heart' of the electric grid complex of the region, the operational-technological and situational control of electric grids is carried out. To monitor the condition of the equipment, immediately assess the operational situation and make management decisions, video surveillance of 14 Distribution Zones and 32 substations (distribution points) is carried out from here on a 24/7 basis. From the workplace of the dispatcher of the distribution grid section, it is possible to remotely control switching devices of the distribution grid of the digital Semenovsky Distribution Zone, isolate faulty sections of the grid and set up emergency recovery work on them. Monitoring the movement of vehicles of repair and operating crews is carried out using navigation systems. Thanks to the implementation of the digital Grid Control Centre, the average duration of outages decreased by 45%, the frequency of outages - by 15%.

Also, during the working trip, Igor Makovskiy examined the Orshansky Distribution Zone located in the administrative centre of the Orshansky district of the Mari El Republic. The Distribution Zone serves more than 13 thousand consumers, including such significant manufacturing enterprises as Marikommunenergo LLC, OJSC Russian Railways, Mari Oil Refinery LLC, Akashevskaya Poultry Plant LLC, Production Enterprise RayPO, Orshansky Selkhozprom LLC, CJSC Stud Farm Shoybulaksky, PJSC Megafon.

'Last year, the Marienergo branch implemented a large-scale project as part of the concept of digital transformation: the digital Grid Control Centre was opened. Thanks to this, the branch significantly advanced in the direction of combating electricity losses. This year requires each employee of Marienergo to concentrate maximum efforts, to be involved in a common cause to reduce losses, increase economic efficiency and take further active steps in implementing a program to digitalize the region's electric grid complex,' stressed Igor Makovskiy, evaluating the work of the branch 'Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Marienergo'

Summing up the working visit at a meeting with the management of Marienergo, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, set them the task of continuing the implementation of the digital transformation program regarding the construction of the digital Semenovsky Distribution Zone, as well as the 'Digital Radio Communication' project, the result which will create a unified information space for the branch's employees and further increase the reliability of power supply to consumers in the Mari El Republic.