Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Igor Makovskiy: “The implementation of digital projects in Mari El will raise the quality of the services provided to a new level, reduce power outages and the frequency of technological violations”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 02:18am EDT
22 May 2020

During a visit to the Republic of Mari El, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Igor Makovskiy paid special attention to the implementation of digital projects by the branch 'Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Marienergo'.

The head of the company examined the digital Grid Control Centre (GCC), solemnly opened in December 2019 by the head of Rosseti's Group Pavel Livinskiy. From the Grid Control Centre, the very 'heart' of the electric grid complex of the region, the operational-technological and situational control of electric grids is carried out. To monitor the condition of the equipment, immediately assess the operational situation and make management decisions, video surveillance of 14 Distribution Zones and 32 substations (distribution points) is carried out from here on a 24/7 basis. From the workplace of the dispatcher of the distribution grid section, it is possible to remotely control switching devices of the distribution grid of the digital Semenovsky Distribution Zone, isolate faulty sections of the grid and set up emergency recovery work on them. Monitoring the movement of vehicles of repair and operating crews is carried out using navigation systems. Thanks to the implementation of the digital Grid Control Centre, the average duration of outages decreased by 45%, the frequency of outages - by 15%.

Also, during the working trip, Igor Makovskiy examined the Orshansky Distribution Zone located in the administrative centre of the Orshansky district of the Mari El Republic. The Distribution Zone serves more than 13 thousand consumers, including such significant manufacturing enterprises as Marikommunenergo LLC, OJSC Russian Railways, Mari Oil Refinery LLC, Akashevskaya Poultry Plant LLC, Production Enterprise RayPO, Orshansky Selkhozprom LLC, CJSC Stud Farm Shoybulaksky, PJSC Megafon.

'Last year, the Marienergo branch implemented a large-scale project as part of the concept of digital transformation: the digital Grid Control Centre was opened. Thanks to this, the branch significantly advanced in the direction of combating electricity losses. This year requires each employee of Marienergo to concentrate maximum efforts, to be involved in a common cause to reduce losses, increase economic efficiency and take further active steps in implementing a program to digitalize the region's electric grid complex,' stressed Igor Makovskiy, evaluating the work of the branch 'Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Marienergo'

Summing up the working visit at a meeting with the management of Marienergo, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, set them the task of continuing the implementation of the digital transformation program regarding the construction of the digital Semenovsky Distribution Zone, as well as the 'Digital Radio Communication' project, the result which will create a unified information space for the branch's employees and further increase the reliability of power supply to consumers in the Mari El Republic.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 06:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:06aCHAMPIGNON BRANDS : Appoints Dr. Bill Wilkerson, Executive Chairman of Mental Health International to Board of Directors
AQ
03:05aIZOTROPIC : Begins FDA Approval Process
EQ
03:05aTYROS : CGift AG launches Android applications to serve 2.5 billion users of most popular mobile operating system
EQ
03:03aCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : 910th meeting
PU
03:03aRETELIT S P A : Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting called for june 24, 2020
PU
03:02aIZOTROPIC : Begins FDA Approval Process
AQ
03:02aSienna Resources Acquires the Kuusamo PGE-Ni-Cu-Co Project in Finland
GL
03:01aADAPTEO PLC : Managers' transactions - Ulf Wretskog
AQ
03:01aMISEN ENERGY PUBL : Enterprises AB and LLC Karpatygaz Signed the Settlement Agreement with Financial Leasing Center LLC
AQ
03:01aResearch Report With COVID-19 Forecasts - Global Isobutene Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Rubber From Automotive Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : Aston Martin CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief -FT
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB (PUBL) : SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : announces the final terms of its fully underwritten rig..
4AXIATA GROUP : Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATI : China's 'hermit' investors fill doubled oil storage with crude bet

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group