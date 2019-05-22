Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ikea says it will open first Mexico store in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 08:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of IKEA is seen above a store in Voesendorf

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - IKEA, the world's largest furniture retailer, will open its first store in Mexico in the fall of 2020, the company said on Wednesday, as the furniture retailer expands in Latin America to counter growing competition in its core U.S. and European markets.

The Swedish chain known for its modern and inexpensive designs plans to open a store in eastern Mexico City and sell its products online, Malcolm Pruys, the country retail manager for IKEA Mexico, said at an event in the capital.

Stores in Europe and the United States drive the majority of sales for Inter IKEA Group and its franchisees, but rival retailers, especially online, are increasingly vying for shoppers.

IKEA has 427 stores across 52 markets, with more in the works.

Late last year, IKEA announced plans to enter Latin America, starting with Chile in 2020 followed by Colombia and Peru.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Julia Love and Sandra Maler)

By Daina Beth Solomon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53pDOLLAR INDEX : Yen advances as trade woes, Brexit concerns shake investor confidence
RE
08:33pJapan May flash PMI snaps back into contraction as Sino-U.S. trade war escalates
RE
08:33pAsia feels chill from Sino-U.S. tech cold war
RE
08:21pOil prices dip on swelling U.S. crude stocks, but global markets still tight
RE
08:01pIkea says it will open first Mexico store in 2020
RE
07:33pUK employers stick to 2.5% pay deals in April - XpertHR
RE
07:09pNIKKEI : Japanese firms resist hiring foreign workers under new immigration law - poll
RE
06:19pFed officials get a warning about a possible approach to fight the next recession
RE
06:18pU.S. judge appoints Ken Feinberg mediator for Bayer Roundup settlement talks
RE
06:05pGM faces pushback on U.S. self-driving vehicle plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA chief has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX approval
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : FAA chief has no timetable for ungrounding Boeing 737 MAX
3HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : HONDA MOTOR : recalls 118,000 U.S. SUVs for sudden air bag deployments
4JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : More Divestments Coming – PM Andrew Holness Told the Audience at Wigton ..
5GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED. : GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - (1) Discloseable Transaction..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About