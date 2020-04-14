Ikon Pass Announces Updates to 20/21 Season Passes

Offering Double Renewal Discounts and Extended Spring Promotion

In a show of gratitude toward the Ikon Pass community in these uneasy and unprecedented times, Ikon Pass announces it is doubling renewal discounts and extending the spring promotion for skiers and riders across the globe for winter 20/21.

NEW IKON PASS HOLDER BENEFITS

Extended Spring Deadline

The Ikon Pass spring deadline has been extended from April 22, 2020 through May 26, 2020. Prices will increase on May 27, 2020.

Doubling the Renewal Discount

As a show of appreciation to all 19/20 Ikon Pass holders, the 20/21 renewal discount has been doubled.

Ikon Pass renewal discount doubles from $100 to $200 per pass, with prices starting at $799

Ikon Base Pass renewal discount doubles from $50 to $100 per pass, with prices starting at $599

Passes must be purchased prior to May 27, 2020 to receive the spring promotional discount

Pass holders who already renewed their Ikon Pass or Ikon Base Pass for the 20/21 winter season prior to April 14, 2020 are entitled to receive this additional renewal discount and will be contacted by Ikon Pass.

Payment Plan

Ikon Pass holders can take advantage of an interest-free payment plan now until August 1, 2020 (previously available through April 22, 2020), with a $199 non-refundable deposit and four monthly payments, subject to certain terms and conditions.

Child Pass Promotion

The Child Pass Promotion is extended through May 26, 2020 (previously April 22, 2020), providing additional value for families looking to ski and ride together. Ikon Pass holders can purchase up to two discounted Child Ikon Passes or Child Ikon Base Passes for children ages 5-12 with the purchase of an Adult Ikon Pass or Adult Ikon Base Pass. New renewal discounts apply.

“These are the days when we are particularly grateful for all those in the Ikon Pass community who share our passion and enthusiasm for winter, and we want to acknowledge our appreciation and gratitude by doubling 20/21 renewal discounts and offering some of the lowest prices since we launched Ikon Pass,” said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. “The Ikon Pass and its 41 global destinations has always been about adventure, and during these challenging times, we hope to enable and inspire loyal and new Ikon Pass holders to look forward and plan their next adventure with us. We know that the seasons change, but the mountains and our Ikon Pass community will endure.”

Please enjoy the new 20/21 Ikon Pass video.

The Ikon Pass offers access to 41 iconic global mountain destinations across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand and is a collaboration of industry leaders - Alterra Mountain Company, Aspen Skiing Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, SkiBig3, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Taos Ski Valley, Zermatt, Thredbo, Mt Buller, Niseko United, Valle Nevado, and NZ Ski. Each demonstrates integrity, character and independence that is reflected in their mountains and guests.

Click below for all Ikon Pass product details - pricing, access, and benefits.

Ikon Pass

Ikon Base Pass

Ikon Base Pass with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort & Aspen Snowmass Access

Ikon Session Pass 4-Day

IKON PASS BY THE NUMBERS

Destinations: 41

Continents: 5

States: 12

Canadian Provinces: 4

Total Acres: 84,385*

Trails: 4,857*

Lifts: 719

*Does not include CMH Heli Skiing & Summer Adventures stats

Ikon Pass Destinations by Location

California: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort

Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Eldora Mountain Resort

Maine: Sugarloaf, Sunday River

Michigan: Boyne Highlands, Boyne Mountain

Montana: Big Sky Resort

New Hampshire: Loon Mountain

New Mexico: Taos Ski Valley

Utah: Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Brighton Resort

Vermont: Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Killington - Pico

Washington: Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie

West Virginia: Snowshoe

Wyoming: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Alberta, Canada: SkiBig3

British Columbia, Canada: Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Cypress Mountain, CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

Ontario, Canada: Blue Mountain

Quebec, Canada: Tremblant

Switzerland: Zermatt

Australia: Thredbo, Mt Buller

New Zealand: Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt

Japan: Niseko United

Chile: Valle Nevado

For more information please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Boyne Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Cypress Mountain in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, and Snowbird in Utah; Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 15 iconic year-round mountain destinations, including the world’s largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the globe’s newest season pass that invites skiers and riders to seek the unique of each mountain. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage, retail and service businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company’s family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination’s unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

