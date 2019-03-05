Iksuda Therapeutics : and Femtogenix Sign License Agreement

Iksuda Therapeutics (Iksuda), the next-generation Antibody Drug
Conjugate (ADC) company, today announced it has signed a licensing
agreement with Femtogenix Limited (FGX), the next-generation ADC payload
company. As part of this agreement, Iksuda will use FGX’s
sequence-selective DNA-interactive payload molecules to progress its
lead ADC towards the clinic, with the aim of targeting
difficult-to-treat solid tumours.
By harnessing FGX’s highly potent and broad-acting DNA mono-alkylating
payloads in combination with its own PermaLink® conjugation
platform, Iksuda aims to significantly improve the therapeutic index of
its ADCs and further advance the current standard of care for solid
tumour types, which can be resistant to treatment. The agreement marks
another key step in the build-out of Iksuda’s ADC technology-suite and
drug pipeline, from which it aims to progress multiple candidates
towards first clinical studies in 2020.
Dr Dave Simpson, Chief Executive Officer, Iksuda, said: “This
agreement is an exciting progression of our ADC pipeline as it maximises
potential for the greatest anti-cancer impact and enhanced therapeutic
index, further underpinning our ambition to advance multiple ADCs to the
clinic and treat the broadest patient population possible.”
Dr Chris Keightley, Chief Executive Officer, Femtogenix, said: “We
are pleased to be working with Iksuda to further validate the clinical
potential of our payloads, which should provide improved efficacy and
safety in comparison to those currently in the clinic. We have developed
a wide range of easily conjugated payloads with novel mechanisms of
action and potency levels, and these are available for licensing. In
particular, we are developing payloads that can recognise and bind to
transcription factor recognition site profiles within the genome. Such
profiles are characteristic of specific tumour types, and this allows
FGX to develop payloads with reduced toxicity and enhanced target
specificity.”
