Ikusi Selects Klas Telecom as Supplier for Spanish Renfe Passenger Train Wi-Fi Refurbishment Project

Klas Telecom announced today they will supply the TRX
Connected Transportation Platform to global engineering house Ikusi
for a project to upgrade the passenger information systems onboard Renfe
train fleets. Under a Memorandum of Understanding, Klas Telecom’s TRX
platform will provide an onboard Wi-Fi infrastructure that improves
connectivity to and within the train so that passengers have a better
user experience accessing the mobile information and services they need.
Klas Telecom and Ikusi have enjoyed a longstanding relationship in which
they have worked together to design and develop bespoke solutions to
deliver the exacting requirements stipulated by Ikusi’s railway
customers.
Ikusi selected Klas Telecom’s TRX
R6 as the key component of the onboard passenger Wi-Fi system. The
TRX R6 will deliver reliable, high-bandwidth and low-latency
connectivity to the train. Another key component of the passenger Wi-Fi
system is the software-defined wide area network (SDWAN) feature of the
TRX operating system, KlasOS. The KlasOS SDWAN aggregates WAN links and
manages multiple wireless bearers in order to provide the train both
higher throughput and availability of the offboard WAN link. Klas
Telecom’s advanced SDWAN technology leverages any available Internet
connection, whether in-station Wi-Fi or 3G/4G LTE connections. The
KlasOS SDWAN feature seamlessly routes traffic over uncongested links to
ensure that passengers stay connected at all times whether checking
e-mails, updating social media, remote working over VPN or making a
video call.
“Our partnership with Klas Telecom has gone from strength to strength in
recent years,” Ikusi Director of Railway Solutions José Morales said.
“We can count on their competence to develop the most appropriate
solution to meet the project requirements every time. This Memorandum of
Understanding ensures that Ikusi continues to work closer than ever to
Klas Telecom, ultimately resulting in greater passenger satisfaction for
our customers.”
Brendan Fleming, Klas Telecom Director of Business Development for
Transportation, added, “Working with a partner like Ikusi allows us to
demonstrate what we do best: developing and supplying the latest
cutting-edge technology as part of an onboard Wi-Fi solution, allowing
the end customer to provide an optimum passenger experience.”
You can view Klas Telecom’s TRX platform this week at InnoTrans 2018 in
Hall 7.1B at Messe Berlin.
More About Klas Telecom
With a background in satellite communications, Klas Telecom is an
engineering and design company with over 25 years of experience
developing innovative communications solutions for the network edge.
Klas Telecom delivers connectivity to communications black spots and
austere environments where low size, weight, power and ruggedization are
required. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking
capabilities from global IT leaders with in-house hardware and software
platforms designed and proven against the most stringent environmental
requirements. With over 80% of the company dedicated to technology
development, Klas Telecom is able to stay on the forefront of the
deployable communications technology. Klas Telecom operates in the
public safety, transportation and U.S. and international defense
markets. The company employs staff across four offices located in
Washington, DC; Herndon, VA; Tampa, FL; and Dublin, Ireland. www.klastelecom.com
