Illana Cohen Joins Signature Real Estate Finder, LLC.

08/14/2019 | 06:12am EDT

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew H. Maschler, Real Estate Broker, is proud to announce that Illana A. Cohen has joined his dream team of real estate agents at Signature Real Estate Finder, LLC (SREF) as their Executive Director of Luxury Sales and the Vice President of SREF's International Division.

Cohen's world wide connections and fluency in not just foreign languages but cultures will be a welcome addition to the SREF team. 

"We are thrilled Illana will be joining our team in Boca Raton," said Matthew H. Maschler. "Her expertise and experience combined with her knowledge of the local area will be a great resource to our current and future clients."

Originally from Geneva, Switzerland, Cohen has held many prestigious positions that have given her insight and first hand experience in what customers expect and desire. She holds the REALTOR, Broker-Associate a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) designations.

When she isn't helping homeowners find their perfect property, Cohen is a loving wife and mother, enjoys cooking and drawing, and is actively involved with Jewish Family Services, Boys Town Jerusalem, and Habitat for Humanity. She also sits on the Board of Signature Gives Back, Inc, the charitable arm of the Signature Real Estate Companies. 

Illana Cohen and the entire Signature Real Estate Finder, LLC team can be found at www.RealEstateBroker.com

About Signature Real Estate Finder, LLC
Matthew H. Maschler and his team are real estate professionals in Boca Raton, Florida. They specialize in representing a select clientele of buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Palm Beach County, and all of South Florida. Whether you are buying or selling a small condo on the beach or an estate home in an exclusive country club; Matthew can provide invaluable assistance in all areas of a real estate purchase including listing, negotiation, selection and closing.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illana-cohen-joins-signature-real-estate-finder-llc-300901137.html

SOURCE Signature Real Estate Finder, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
