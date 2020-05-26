Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Illegal Online Pharmacies Exploit Vulnerable Consumers During the COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) released the May 2020 Rogue Rx Activity Report, Rogue Online Pharmacies in the Time of Pandemic: Capitalizing on Misinformation and Fear. The report highlights how illegal online pharmacies use coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to expand operations and prey on consumer fears.

NABP has identified dozens of rogue online pharmacies claiming to sell prescription drugs marketed for COVID-19 treatment. Drugs such as chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir, and ritonavir are being sold online after they gained media attention; however, these are unproven treatments for COVID-19 and are dangerous when taken without proper medical supervision.

Attempting to capitalize on the pandemic, illegal online pharmacies are:

  • adding coronavirus-related images to preexisting websites,
  • purchasing domain names that include COVID-19 words and phrases,
  • registering domain names with fraudulent “safe haven” registrars, and
  • creating new website facades linking to non-coronavirus-related stores.

NABP confirmed over 90% of the COVID-related domain names identified were registered anonymously, which makes it difficult for law enforcement agencies to investigate these sources.

In response to the rise of these fraudulent sites, regulators have called for assistance from the private sector, including internet intermediaries that have been successful in shutting down fraudulent face mask, vaccine, and test kit sellers. NABP calls for the implementation of long-term policies to combat rogue internet pharmacies, including immediately locking and suspending domain names engaged in illegal commercial activities. Furthermore, in the absence of significant voluntary action, the Association supports legislation that would require registrars to validate domain name registration information and lock and suspend any domain name that is used for public health scams and similar illicit activity.

NABP continues to identify rogue websites that are seeking to exploit consumers during COVID-19. These sites and other illegal pharmacies are being added to NABP’s Not Recommended List. A list of safe online pharmacies and related resources can be found on the Buy Safely page of www.safe.pharmacy to help consumers identify legitimate websites from which to purchase medications. Read the full report and learn more about rogue internet pharmacies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic by visiting the Publications and Reports section of www.nabp.pharmacy.

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health.

Larissa Doucette
National Association of Boards of Pharmacy
847/391-4405
help@nabp.pharmacy

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pMERCK : Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend
BU
01:03pHow IoT Will Transform Pharmaceutical Manufacturing | Infiniti's Recent Article Offers Unprecedented Insights
BU
01:03pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:03pILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Announces Operations Promotions; Leadership Positions Support Safety, Customer Service and Operational Efficiency
BU
01:03pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Institutional Property Advisors Expands with Established Brokerage Team in Phoenix
BU
01:03pHESTAN : Wins Gold Stevie® in 2020 American Business Awards®
BU
01:02pT MOBILE US : A Smartphone at a Smart Price? How About Three! A Trio of Affordable New Devices Head to T-Mobile
BU
01:02pARGO : OASIS™ Recognized by Bank Director As a 2020 Best of FinXTech Awards Winner for Best Solution for Protecting the Bank
BU
01:02pFinding the Future of Pharma Manufacturing | Infiniti's Recent Article Outlines Strategies to Reduce Cost and Boost Efficiency
BU
01:02pLIONSTONE INVESTMENTS : Appoints New Head of Analytics and Research
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission
5AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group